The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be conducting a Special Mop-up Round II of counselling for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality Courses (NEET SS) qualified candidates as around 748 SS seats are vacant even after four rounds of counselling.

In an official notification, it was stated that this year MCC of the Directorate General of Health and Family Services (DGHS) conducted two rounds of SS (DM/MCh/DNB SS) seats followed by a mop-up round and a special mop-up round. However, still, 748 SS seats are vacant even after the completion of four rounds of counselling.

As a result, the competent authority in consultation with the National Medical Council (NMC) has decided to conduct a Special Mop-up Round II for the vacant seats via online mode so that the All India Quota seats do not go to waste.

The committee issued a list of eligibility conditions and other rules for the Special Mop-up Round II that can be found below:

1. All candidates who have appeared for NEET SS 2021 will be considered eligible; it is to be treated as a one-time measure and not as a precedent

2. Candidates who are not holding any seat either in the All India Quota or State Quota (in-service reservation by Tamil Nadu) are eligible to participate in Special Stray Vacancy Round

3. Candidates who will be allotted seats in Special Mop-up Round II will have to report to the allotted institute with their original documents

4. Candidates who are eligible for Super Speciality counselling can register and participate in Special Mop-up Round II after payment of requisite fees

5. Details regarding schedule/scheme and eligibility for Special Mop-up Round II will be made available at www.mcc.nic.in. Keep checking the website for the latest updates

MCC commenced the counselling process for NEET SS 21 on June 21 and the results were released on June 25.