On July 23, according to officials, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling will commence on September 1. During the counselling process for admission to All India Quota seats, state medical and dental colleges, and central and deemed universities, only students who qualified in the NEET PG 2022 exam will be able to fill in the colleges and courses based on their choices.

Further, the officials stated that the PG counselling will start for all central universities, deemed Universities and 50 per cent All India quota seats and 50 per cent state quota seats of medical and dental colleges simultaneously, as stated in a report by PTI. The counselling will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) under the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health.

Additionally, a special round of counselling is going to be conducted as there are 748 seats still vacant when it comes to NEET SS for the academic year 2021. The special round of counselling is the decision made by the government as a one-time measure to prevent the wastage of seats, the official said.

To recall, although NEET PG was conducted in January and the counselling should start in March. This year it was delayed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic adding to the postponement of last year's admission process. This year, NEET-PG was conducted on May 21 and the results were announced on June 1.