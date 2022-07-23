Going above and beyond his call of duty is what this Mathematics lecturer from Guntur is doing to ensure that students can achieve their dreams of becoming engineers and doctors. What stands in their way is the lack of resources and access to swanky coaching centres that have become a norm these days if one wishes to clear the hyper-competitive entrance exams for these courses.

So that's where Pulugu Deepak comes in. A 42-year-old Mathematics lecturer at the Visannapeta Government College in Andhra Pradesh, Deepak realised that intermediate students from the area were unable to crack the Engineering, Medical and Agriculture Common Entrance Test (EAMCET). This was when Deepak, an alumna of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal, decided to take matters into his own hands and begin tuition classes for these students.

Speaking with The New Indian Express, Deepak said, "Many poor students who can't afford to pay tuition fees at coaching centers assume that they can't get secure a good enough rank to get admission in universities and choose other options. And with the increasing craze for Engineering and Medical courses, it is true that a student needs proper guidance to face the heavy competition. So I decided to give the students some hope and began these classes in addition to my working hours."

Initially, he started giving tuition in Mathematics, but observing the needs of the students, he roped in other lecturers to join him and started Biology, Physics, and Chemistry classes too. "When I first started, I observed that students are lacking an understanding of the basics and due to this, they are unable to crack the competitive exams. So, we focused on introducing more student-friendly teaching methods and they worked like magic, due to which the student count increased gradually," he shared.

In the past 12 years, over 10,000 students from poor and middle-class families in Vijayawada and Guntur received coaching from him and several have landed admissions in prestigious colleges and universities. There were challenges peppered on this path as well. Deepak said, "It was difficult to gather the students from various colleges and search for a suitable place to arrange classes. Although in the beginning, a few lecturers volunteered for this good cause to teach the students without fees, eventually they become reluctant and quit. So it was hard to afford rent and pay fees to the trainers. But then my wife and parents stepped in and supported me financially, due to which we expanded our services and are now conducting online classes for JEE and NEET to reach more students."

Anjali, an Engineering aspirant, told TNIE, "'Though I'm good at Maths and Physics, I'm not as good in Chemistry. After knowing about Deepak sir's class from my cousin, I joined the class and now even I'm surprised with my improvement. It boosted my confidence to ace the entrance exam." Another one of Deepak's students, Srinadh, added, "The techniques sir teaches us helped me a lot to complete problems in lesser time. I'm very thankful for him for supporting students like us who can't afford to get coaching at costly institutions."

Thinking ahead, Deepak says, "I believe students can do wonders if they are provided with proper guidance and resources, especially in the rural areas. So, in the future, I'm planning to extend my services to students in the rural areas and conduct coaching classes for them too."