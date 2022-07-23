The Tamil Nadu State Higher Education Department, on Friday, July 22, announced that the time to apply for admissions into Arts and Science colleges, and Engineering colleges will end on July 27.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII results were announced on Friday, July 22, and accordingly, the government has provided five days to apply for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) and Arts and Science colleges. A GO (Government Order) in this regard was issued by the higher education department.

Expressing concern over the inordinate delay in the publication of Class XII results, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, earlier this week, urged the CBSE to publish the results by the end of July.

Meanwhile, TNEA, July 22, on Friday, also announced the schedule for the first phase of certificate verification. As per the schedule, students who have applied for the sports category should report in person along with all original certificates at the Centre for Entrance Examinations-Annex building, Anna University, Guindy campus.

The TNEA has also announced that the second phase of sports certificate verification will be held after the publication of CBSE results and the rank list will be published after considering both phases.

So far, 1,95,337 applications have been registered, while 1,29,987 students have uploaded certificates. At least 3,95,817 applications have been received by the Tamil Nadu Government Arts and Sciences Admission (TNGASA).

The state board results were announced on June 20 but the colleges are unable to close the application process as CBSE results were not published.