Schools in Thiruvananthapuram were on cloud nine after the region's spectacular performance in the CBSE Class X and XII Results that were announced yesterday, July 22. Jyothis Central School, Kazhakoottam, celebrated a momentous day as students from the school bagged ranks eight and nine in the Class XII exam at the national level. Anoushka MB, who scored 98.4% in Humanities, and Gouri Bindu, who scored 98.2% in Commerce, brought laurels to the school, reported TNIE.

In the Science stream, V Sanatt scored 97.2% and became the school topper. Twenty students scored above 95%, while 46 students scored between 90 to 95%. According to TNIE, as many as 134 students have secured distinction marks. Saraswathy Vidyalaya, Vattiyoorkavu, where 323 students appeared for the Class XII exam, 211 secured distinction and among them, 57 scored more than 90%. Meenakshi KS (98.6%) topped the Humanities stream and Neha Santhosh (96.8%) topped Commerce Stream. In the Science stream, Gowri S Ramesh, Mrinalini Kurup and Aswin Krishna, who scored 97.6%, were adjudged school toppers.

In the School of Good Shepherd, Akkulam, out of the 131 students who appeared for the Class XII exam, 110 won distinction. Anvitha Vinod, who scored 97.2%, is the topper in the Science stream, Delna Susan Kuruvila, who scored 96.8%, is the Commerce topper and Kalyani R, who scored 96.8%, is the Humanities topper. For Class X, out of the 175 students who wrote the exam, 65 secured distinctions. Rahul Joseph Bejoy (99.4%) is the school topper, followed by Abhinav Krishna B (98.65) and Aathira AS (98.4%), said a report by TNIE.

In Alan Fieldman School, Kazhakoottam, 39 out of the 72 people who took the Class X exam won distinction. In Class XII, half of the students who took the exam passed with distinction. Ameena Ashraf and Krishna Jayan shared school topper honour in Class X while MS Meenakshi (Science) and Meenakshi AB (Commerce) were adjudged school toppers in Class XII.

St Gregorios Central School in Karunagappally scored cent per cent result in the CBSE Class X and XII examinations. Out of the 60 students who appeared for the Class X exam, 33 got distinction and 27 got first class. In Class 12, 79% of students won distinction. Khaja Hussain and Sheenu Simon were the toppers in the Science stream, while Aswin Raj R scored the highest mark in the Commerce stream.