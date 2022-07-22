The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has just announced the Class XII Board exam results. And the declaration of the Class X Board results is likely to follow at 2 pm today, on July 22. It was about time too for the students had been waiting with anticipation for their score-cards.

There was a lot of uproar over the results in the past month, with students and parents taking to Twitter to express their anxiety. Until the night of July 21, students were tweeting about the results, expecting justice from the CBSE. And now that the results are announced, most seem to be happy with their marks. To understand what it is all about, let us look at the details of the CBSE 2022 Board exams.

How were the CBSE board exams conducted?

This year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE Board exams were conducted in two terms, Term I and Term II. For both the classes, Term I was conducted in November-December 2021, while Term II was conducted in April-June 2022. Term I was Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) based, while Term II was theory-based. Both the terms had practicals and internal assessments included along with them.

It was a 50-50 split between the two terms with regards to the marks. The Term I paper carried 40 marks and 10 marks were assigned for practicals and assessments, and it was the same for Term II. This means that every subject carried a total of 100 marks, with 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for practicals.

What were the students demanding?

Most students claimed that the term-wise exam system was new for them and they weren’t ready for it. Both Class X and XII Board examinees were asking for CBSE to consider the best marks obtained by them in either of the terms. A majority claimed that the Term II exam was difficult and they had not had enough time to prepare for it. On the other hand, they had about 7 months for preparation for Term I.

Additionally, the students wanted CBSE to declare the results soon, as admission processes for other higher education institutes were beginning in July. The students who were preparing for other entrance exams like JEE, NEET and CUET admitted that the worry about results was keeping them from giving their best in the preparations.

They were also worried about the lack of clarity by the CBSE over how the marks will be distributed. Whether there will be equal weightage for both the terms or not, and whether CBSE will be lenient or strict in awarding the marks.

How have the results been calculated?

CBSE has considered a 30% weightage on Term I and a 70% weightage for Term II. CBSE officials confirmed that the weightage will be considered for the theory papers only and the internals and practicals will be added to the total only at the end to the final score. This means that 30% of a total of 80 marks was considered for each subject for Term I and 70% out of the 80 marks was considered for Term II. Then the practicals/internals marks were added out of a total of 20 marks. It has also been confirmed that none of the students have been failed in Term I. This is the case for Class X as well.

How does one check the results?

There are four different websites through which students can check their board exam results. These are:

1. cbse.gov.in

2. cbseresults.nic.in

3. digilocker.gov.in

4. results.cbse.nic.in

The students need to have their Roll Numer, School Code and Date of Birth handy in order to access the results. This year, they can also check their score-cards via SMS. Here are the steps:

1. Type: CBSE

3. Send the SMS to 7738299899

4. The Board result will be sent to via SMS

How have the results been this year?

This year, the overall pass percentage is 92.71% and girls have out-performed the boys by 3.29%. A total of 14,54,370 candidates appeared for the Class XII exams. Last year, a total of 13,69,745 students had appeared for the Class XII Board exams and the overall pass percentage was 99.37%. And in 2020, 12,03,595 students had appeared for the exams and the overall pass percentage was 88.78%.

As per the official release, it was seen that the Southern regions have performed the best. Kerala’s Trivandrum region has topped the list recording an overall pass percentage of 98.83%, followed by Bengaluru with 98.16% and Chennai with 97.79%. The Southern regions are followed by the Northern and Eastern regions.