The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 results will be announced soon by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

Though an official announcement is yet to be made, several media reports state that the KCET 2022 results are likely to be out today, June 22. When KEA does announce the KCET 2022 results, students will be able to check the same via the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

Here's how you can check the results:

1) Go to the official website kea.kar.nic.in

2) Look for the KCET Result 2022 link on the homepage and click on it

3) Key in your log in details and click on submit

4) The results will be up on your screen

5) Download and take a printout for future reference

The state-level entrance test is for admissions to undergraduate (UG) Engineering, Pharmacy and other professional courses in participation educational institutions located in Karnataka.



It may be recalled that it was on June 16 and 17 that the KCET 2022 examination was conducted by KEA. Plus, it was on June 22 that the answer key for the exam was released.