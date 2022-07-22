Admit cards for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) are out. Students can visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, to access the admit cards.

Here's how you can access your admit cards:

1) Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in

2) Below LATEST NEWS, click on 'The Admit Card for Paper 1 JEE (Main) 2022 Session 2 is available now for domestic candidates'

3) You will be taken to another page. Scroll down and click on 'Download Admit Card for Paper 1 of Jee (Main) 2022 Session 2'

4) A box will appear, click on 'Ok'

5) Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin as displayed on the screen. Click on submit

6) Your admit card will be up on your screen

7) Download and take a printout for future reference

The exam will commence on July 25, informed the National Testing Agency (NTA). As many as 6,29,778 candidates are expected to sit the exam across 500 cities across India. Additionally, the exam will be conducted in 17 cities abroad as well.



Both Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) candidates will be appearing for JEE Main 2022 Session 2. It may be recalled that the results of Jee Main Session 1 Paper 1 have been announced.