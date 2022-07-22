Grand celebrations were held at newly-elected President Droupadi Murmu's alma mater Capital Girls' High School here at Unit-II on Thursday.

Murmu studied in the high school from Class VIII to XI (1970 to 1974). After the news of her becoming the President broke, students and teachers of the school distributed sweets to celebrate the victory of their illustrious alumna, who will be the first tribal woman to take up the highest office in the country, when she is sworn-in on July 25.

"The students have drawn inspiration and motivation from President Droupadi Murmu. They are also aspiring to attain huge success in their lives" said in-charge principal of the school, Renubala Jena, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Some students of President Murmu's hometown Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district are staying in the school's Kuntala Kumari Adivasi Girls' Hostel, and her win has acted as a morale booster for them, she added. Murmu was staying in the same hostel while studying at the school.

Celebrations also took place in Indira Gandhi Adivasi Women's Hostel in Unit IX on Thursday, where Murmu was staying while studying at Rama Devi Women's University in the Capital City.

"Droupadi Murmu was the Governor of Jharkhand and now she has been elected as the President of the country. We are feeling extremely proud and motivated after her victory," said an inmate of the hostel.