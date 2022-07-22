While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared that merit lists will not be released this year for the Class X and XII Board exam results, merit certificates will be given to students who scored the highest marks in each of the subjects. The results were declared today, July 22, by the Board.

These students, said Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, comprise 0.1% of the total number that cleared the exams, according to a report by PTI. While the Board has not officially declared any "toppers" for this year, a total of 33,432 students have scored above 95% marks in the CBSE Class XII exam. The number of students securing 90 to 95% marks is 1,34,797, which is 9.39% of the total students who passed. A total of 14,44,341 students from across the country had registered themselves for the CBSE Class XII examinations, of which 14,35,366 appeared and 13,30,662 passed, according to a report by IANS.

Yuvakshi Vij, studying in a private school in Noida, scored 100 out of 100 in all her subjects — Political Science, English, History, Psychology and Painting, reported IANS. Girls outperformed boys by 3.29% this year. Among those who scored 100% marks in their Class XII results was Tanya Singh, a student of Delhi Public School in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to IANS, Tanya expressed satisfaction over the results and said that it was a proud achievement for herself and her family. She also thanked her teachers for the achievement. From the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category, Gulshan Kumar Pal who scored 96.2%, also passed on the credit for his success to his teachers, reported IANS.



In Delhi, 96.29% of the students who registered for the Class XII exam cleared it this year. The Board has also announced that 93.98% of students studying abroad had passed the exam. On the other hand, 67,743 students will have to appear for a re-test. The compartment exams will be conducted from August 23 and will be based on the Term II syllabus, said the Board, according to a report by PTI.