Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for the Senior Certificate Examination (Class XII) today, July 22. Students can visit the official websites cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in to check the results.

Here's how you can check your results:

1) Visit cbse.gov.in

2) Click on 'Results'

3) Click on Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2022

4) Key in your roll number, school number and admit card ID and click on 'Submit'

5) The result will be up on your screen

6) Download and take a printout of the same

Students can also opt to get the results via SMS, UMANG app or Digilocker as well.

The overall pass percentage stands at 92.71 per cent and as stated in a copy by The Indian Express, Trivandrum has come out as the best performing region in the country whose pass percentage stands at 98.83 per cent. Trivandrum is followed by Bengaluru with 98.16 per cent and Chennai at 97.79 per cent.

Girls have outperformed boys by 3.29 per cent.

The senior secondary exam results will be declared based on students' performance in Term 1 and Term 2.