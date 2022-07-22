The overall pass percentage of the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) Class XII results which were announced today, July 22, Friday, stand at 92.71 per cent. Moreover, Girls have outperformed boys by 3.29 per cent, CBSE shared.



Here's how you can check your results via the official websites:

1) Visit cbse.gov.in

2) Click on 'Results'

3) Click on Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2022

4) Key in your roll number, school number and admit card ID and click on 'Submit'

5) The result will be up on your screen

6) Download and take a printout of the same



Here's how you can check your results via SMS:

1) Open the message app on your phone

2) Type cbse12 roll number

3) Send it to the following number: 7738299899

4) You'll receive the CBSE Class XII results on your phone



More than 33,000 students scored above 95 per cent and 1.34 lakh students scored more than 90 per cent, the Board shared, as reported by PTI.



For the first time, Board exams were conducted in two terms for the academic session 2021-2022.



"For theory papers, 30 per cent weightage has been given to first term marks, while 70 per cent weightage has been given to second term marks. For practical papers, equal weightage has been given to both terms," a board official said.