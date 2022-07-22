The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII results were announced by the board today, July 22.



Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) performed the best with 98.93 per cent of students passing the exam. Next came Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA) with 97.96 pass percentage. Students of Kendriya Vidyalayas achieved 97.04 per cent). They were followed by government aided (94.81 per cent), government schools (93.38 per cent) and private schools (92.20 per cent).

As far as girl students are concerned, their pass percentage was 94.54 per cent and that of boys was 91.25 per cent. The pass percentage among transgender candidates' is 100 per cent.

"The board committee deliberated at length on the discussions of the committee. It was decided to adopt the recommendations and the weightage of first term was fixed at 30 per cent and the second term was fixed at 70 per cent. However, for practical equal weightage was decided to be given for both terms in computation of final results," a senior board official explained, as reported by PTI.

While last year the result was declared on basis of a special assessment scheme as exams could not be conducted due to the pandemic, this year the exams were conducted in two terms.

CBSE did not announce a merit list this year as well. The Board discontinued the merit lists from 2020 when the schools were closed due to the pandemic.