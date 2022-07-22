The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X results were declared just a few hours ago today, July 22, and students can check their scores on the CBSE's official website. This is the first time that the Board has declared the Class XII and Class X result on the same day.

In a statement, a CBSE official said that girls had outperformed boys this year with a margin of 1.41%. While the pass percentage of girls stood at 95.21%, the pass percentage of boys was 93.80%. The CBSE also said that 90% of transgender candidates cleared the exam. According to a report by PTI, the overall pass percentage stood at 94.40%. While this is considerably lower than last year's pass percentage of 99.04%, it is to be remembered that exams were not conducted last year due to the pandemic and the scores were calculated through an alternative assessment. In 2020 and 2019, the pass percentage stood at 91.46% and 91.10%, respectively.

According to PTI, Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj has announced that the Class X and XII Board exams for the 2022-23 academic session will be conducted from February 15, 2023.

This year, the Board conducted the Class X exam in two phases. Term I consisted of questions only in the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format and was conducted in respective schools, whereas for Term II, students were allotted centres and the exam consisted of theory papers. The Term I exam was conducted in November-December 2021 and the Term II exam began on April 26.

Some students had been demanding that the Board follows the best-of-two-terms strategy while assigning marks to the students. Apart from raising their voice on the matter on social media, students had also submitted physical representations to the CBSE. The students claimed that they did not get enough time to prepare for the Term II paper and had not had enough writing practice either to attempt a written theory paper. They also complained that not all students were able to follow or access online classes and that they were not entirely effective. However, the CBSE had reduced the syllabus by 30% and given students an extra half an hour to attempt the Term II papers.

Here's how you can check your results via the official websites:

1. Visit cbse.gov.in.

2. Click on Results.

3. Click on Senior School Certificate Examination (Class X) Results 2022.

4. Key in your roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card ID and click on Submit.

5. The result will be up on your screen.

6. Download and take a printout of the same.