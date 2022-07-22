The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X results are out and students can check the same on the official websites of the board, cbse.gov.in.

Here's how you can check your results via the official websites:

1) Visit cbse.gov.in

2) Click on 'Results'

3) Click on Senior School Certificate Examination (Class X) Results 2022

4) Key in your roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card ID and click on 'Submit'

5) The result will be up on your screen

6) Download and take a printout of the same



This year, the Board conducted the Class X exam in two phases. Last year, the CBSE Class X exam results were prepared on the basis of alternative means of assessment, owing to the pandemic which cancelled out the possibility of conducting physical examinations.