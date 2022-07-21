On July 20, the Parents' Association of Ukraine MBBS Students (PAUMS) shared a note stating that a hunger strike will be held on July 22 as there were no assurances given to Ukraine-hit students by the government. To recall, this is not the first time the PAUMS is staging a protest. Thrice they have protested at Jantar Mantar, twice at National Medical Commission (NMC) and at Dwaraka, but to no avail, the note highlighted.

Further, it informed that a request letter was submitted to the PMO, Health Ministry, Education Ministry, NMC and President of India, but no assurances were given. Therefore, "students to sit for Hunger Strike & follow Gandhi Ji Policy," it added. The note released by PAUMS read, "Peaceful Hunger Strike by Ukraine Returned MBBS Students at Ramlila Ground, N Delhi from 23rd July to 27th July, 2022."

The strike will begin at 10 am on July 23 and will go on till July 27, all through the day. It will be a gathering of parents and students from as many as 26 states across India. Stating their demands, the association said, "Our demand from Govt. of India is to accommodate all students in Indian Medical College," stated the note.

Additionally, the association reached out to the opposition parties for support. In a conversation with EdexLive, the President of PAUMS informed that political leaders will be visiting the strike and addressing the students participating in the strike.

Gupta said said, "On July 23, Sanjay Singh, the national spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), followed by Mukul Wasnik, senior Congress leader on July 24 will be visiting the strike. Also, Sushil Kumar Gupta (AAP) and Tariq Anwar (Indian National Congress) on July 25 and 26, respectively. Moreover, on July 27, Rahul Gandhi's visit is yet to be confirmed."

Gupta shared that there are three clear-cut demands that he has. The first is to put pressure on the government. Secondly, he points out that the infrastructure is available, just that the government is yet to permit certain colleges from starting medical courses due to various issues. If these issues can be resolved at the earliest then Ukraine-returned Indian students can be accommodated in them.

Thirdly, Gupta suggested that the government needs to commence supplementary batches, meaning, the current infrastructure can be utilised and classes for Ukraine students can be scheduled post the classes of current medical students conclude.

By July end, they are hoping to file a petition with the Supreme Court regarding the issue and he added with certainty that in the ongoing Monsoon Session, their issues will be discussed.