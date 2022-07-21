SSLC supplementary exam results were announced by Minister for School Education and Literacy BC Nagesh. He informed that as many as 37,479 students, that is 39.59%, have passed the exams among 94,669 students who had registered.

In 2020-21, 55.55% of the students had passed and in 2019-20, 52.28% of the students had passed.

The results will be available after 12pm today, Thursday, July 21, at https://karresults.nic.in or https://kseeb.karnataka.gov.in/sslcsuppexamresults2022. And the results will also be forwarded to the students' registered mobile numbers on Thursday after 12pm.

The schools will declare the results after 1 pm by availing them at https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in through their respective school login ids of KSEEB. The marks sheets and temporary marks cards of students can also be availed by respective schools in the same way and given to students.

How did they perform?

Girls fared better than boys. Among 31,292 girls, 43.89% (13,734) girls passed, and among 63,377 boys who had registered, 37.47% passed (23,745). When it comes to pass percentages, 37.99% (17,446) students from 5,717 government schools, 41.46% (10,964) students from 3,420 aided schools, and 40.68% (9,069) students from 6,203 unaided schools passed. Students from rural areas have fared better than those from urban areas. About 41.27% (18,589) of students from rural areas passed and 38.07% (18,890) of students from urban areas passed.

Other percentages include 39.1% of students from Kannada medium, 39.27% of students from English medium, 43.90% from Urdu, 50.69% students from Marathi, 34% students from Telugu, 34.04% from Tamil medium, 30% from Hindi medium students have passed.

The supplementary exams were held between June 27 to July 4 at 423 centres. And the evaluation was held between July 10 to July 15 by 6,007 evaluators in 28 evaluation centres.

Scanned copies, re-evaluation and more

Students can apply via https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in for their scanned copies of answer scripts from July 22 to July 26 (those who do not have debit card can pay fees via bank challan till 27 July), re-counting (for those who have applied for scanned copies) from July 25 to July 31, re-evaluation from July 25 to July 31 (those who do not have debit card can pay fees via bank challan 1 August). For any clarifications, students can contact: 080-23310075/23310076/23349434/23445579