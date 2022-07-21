The results for Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate examination which were held in May 2022 have been announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates who attempted the exam can visit icai.org or icai.nic.in to check their results.

Here's how you can check your results

1) Visit icai.nic.in

2) Under CHECK RESULTS, click on Intermediate Examination: May 2022

3) Entre your six-digit roll number and pin number or alternatively, your registration number

4) Click on submit and the results will be up on your screen

5) Take a printout of the results and keep it for future reference

All India first rank has been secured by Rajan Kabra from Aurangabad. He secured 666 out of 800 and his percentage stands at 83.25 per cent. The second spot goes to Nishtha Bothra from Guwahati who bagged 658 out of 800 makes with a percentage of 82.25%. The All Indian third rank ent to Kunal Kamal Hardwani from Kamptee-Nagpur. He secured 643 marks out of 800 and has bagged 80.38 per cent.

Over 1,51,818 students attempted the exam in 546 centres.

In Group I, 80.605 students appeared and 10,717 passed. The pass percentage for Group I stands at 13.20 per cent. For Group II, 63,777 candidates appeared and 7,943 of them passed. The pass percentage stands at 12.45 per cent.