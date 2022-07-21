A government school teacher was suspended from duty after allegedly brutally beating over 50 students with a cane, in Gingee, Villupuram on Wednesday, July 20.

Subsequently, at least 100 people including parents of the affected students gathered at the headmaster's office demanding action against the teacher. The Chief Educational Officer, following orders from district collector D Mohan, immediately suspended him, official sources said.

K Nandagopal was a physics teacher at Raja Design Government School in Gingee, who also serves as the deputy headmaster, according to sources. Students from the government school alleged that Nandagopal would not be present in the school for most of the academic year, but would be present only for a few days.

According to police, on Tuesday, Nandagopal — who had been absent from school since it reopened this year — conducted a class test for Class XII students. Soon after the test was over, the physics teacher started brutally attacking the students with a cane, for no reason, added police.

At least 30 students suffered injuries from the attack, and the issue was brought to the school management by the parents on Wednesday. Later in the day, CEO S Krishnapriya inspected the school to investigate the matter, sources said.