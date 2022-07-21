GATE 2023, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, is going to be organised by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. It will be jointly conducted by IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Roorkee and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore.



The dates of the exam are February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. It is in the first week of September 2022 that the online application portal will be opened for registration.



Keep visiting the official website of GATE 2023, https://gate.iitk.ac.in, for details of the exam.



It is on behalf of the National Coordination Board-GATE (NCB) and the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India that the exam will be organised.



GATE 2023 will be conducted in the CBT (computer-based test) mode and in 29 subject areas along with the choice of selecting two papers in a few subjects.



The examination, GATE 2023, is aimed at testing the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences.



Any aspirant who is currently pursuing their third year of any UG or degree programme or has completed any government degree in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Sciences/Commerce/Arts will be eligible to apply for it.