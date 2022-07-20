The dates of the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2022 and Telangana State Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2022 exams have been released. The common entrance exams will be conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad, on July 21, tomorrow, and July 22, the day after, respectively.



The exams will be held in two sessions on July 21 and in one session on July 22. TS LAWCET for admissions into the three-year law degree course (3-YDC) will be held on July 21. Session l of the exam will be conducted between 10.30 am and 12 noon, while Session 2 of the exam is scheduled from 2.30 pm to 4 pm.



Subsequently, TS LAWCET for the five-year integrated law degree course (5-YDC) and the TS PGLCET exam will be held on July 22 from 10.30 am to 12 noon (which is Session 3). Candidates can download the available hall tickets from the official website https://lawcet.tsche. ac.in.



The TS LAWCET 2022 will be conducted in English, Telugu and Urdu for both 3-YDC and 5-YDC. However, it will be conducted only in English for TS PGLCET 2022. A total of 35,538 candidates have registered to appear for these exams. The number of candidates registered to appear for TS LAWCET 3-YDC is 24,938, while for 5-YDC, the number is 7,507. And for LLM (TS PGLCET), the number of registered candidates is 3,093.



According to the official notice, "The candidates are informed that as per the LAWCET Rules, even one minute delay in reaching the examination centre, will result in denial of entry and admission into the Examination Hall. They are advised to visit/ascertain their test centres in advance and to report one and hall hours before the Commencement of Examination."



Both these entrance exams are meant for admissions into LLB and LLM courses in colleges across Telangana. TS LAWCET is being conducted in 42 test centres with 38 in Telangana and four in Andhra Pradesh for Sessions I and 2, while TS PGLCET is being conducted across 32 centres in Telangana and four in Andhra Pradesh for Session 3.