On Tuesday, July 19, the Presidency University Students' Union sought the removal of a Head of Department (HOD) of a certain subject from his post after he was accused of misconduct against a female student. The alleged incident was reported on Sunday, July 17.

The union has expressed its support for and solidarity with the victim. The students have also demanded that the professor should not be allowed to be a part of any internal assessment process of exams conducted by the university in the future. Its spokesperson Adrija Karak has urged that the HOD should be stripped of all his administrative powers so that he cannot harm the students' interests, as per a report by PTI.

It was reported that an Undergraduate Arts student sent an email to the internal conduct committee (ICC) of the university on July 17, complaining that the said HOD had made sexual advances towards her earlier in 2022. Some students also claimed that she had posted the comments made by the HOD to her.

The comments were from a chat between the girl and the professor on Facebook Messenger. They were posted from the Facebook account of the victim's friend and not from her own because she did not want to be identified. Presidency University Registrar Debajyoti Konar has confirmed that the ICC of Presidency University has received a complaint in this regard.

"They (the committee) have assured to take all the necessary steps following appropriate procedures," the Registrar said, through a written communication. According to a report by PTI, the professor was not available for comment.