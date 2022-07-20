About 13 Muslim educational institutions in Karnataka have sought permission from the state government to set up Pre-University Colleges (PUCs) in Dakshina Kannada, which would enable Muslim girl students to wear their hijabs inside the classrooms. This is in the aftermath of the hijab row that erupted in the state a few months ago.

According to the Education Department, all the received applications have sought consent to open PU colleges (first and second PUC) in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada from where the agitation against the hijab began in Karnataka. So far, permission has been granted for only one Muslim institute to start a PU college, as per a report by IANS.



It has been reported that a section of Muslim girls have discontinued their studies because educational institutions do not allow wearing hijabs, following the Karnataka High Court's order. However, it is also true that a majority of girls are adhering to the court's verdict that no attire representing religious symbols be allowed and are attending classes without hijabs.



Nonetheless, there was a demand from the Muslim community to open separate classes for their girl students, enabling them to wear hijabs. As many as 14 applications have been submitted to open PU colleges, among which 13 were submitted by Muslim academic institutions. According to an order by the state government, the College Development Committees can frame rules in this regard.



Last week, several Muslim girl students took out a procession in Mangaluru city, demanding their right to wear hijabs under the banner of the Campus Front of India (CFI). The matter is pending before the Supreme Court, as per IANS.



The hijab row, however, started much before that. Six students of Udupi Pre-University Girls' College began protesting and demanded to be allowed to wear their headscarves inside the classrooms. The crisis resulted in social unrest and threatened the law and order situation in the state. The High Court formed a Special Bench of three judges, which dismissed the petitions by the Muslim girl students seeking permission to wear hijabs.