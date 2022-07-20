The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has alleged that reservation policies have been violated during the hostel allotment process in the varsity. The union on Tuesday, July 19, said that the hostels were not being allotted to SC/ST students on a priority basis, as they should be.



As the process of allotment of hostels to both undergraduate and postgraduate students is currently underway at the university, the JNUSU has urged the varsity's SC/ST/OBC Cell and Equal Opportunity Office to take note of the "scuttling" of reservation policies immediately. The students' union has claimed that there are several "discrepancies" in the allotment process.



"The Dean of Students' (DoS) office, which is responsible for hostel allotment, has lost data of several students due to which students of the P1 (priority 1) category weren't allotted hostels and the P2 category hostel list is already out," the students have alleged, as per a PTI report.



"Hostels are not being allotted on a priority basis for SC/ST students and there are discrepancies in OBC reservations as well. The DoS has lost data of several students due to which students of P1 category didn't get a hostel and the P2 category hostel list is out. Such gross discrepancies and mismanagement only show the sheer apathy of the JNU administration on the issues concerning the student community," the JNUSU said in a statement.



The JNUSU demanded that the university administration immediately take corrective steps. "Secondly, we also demand that the SC/ST/OBC Cell and the Equal Opportunity Office of the university immediately take note of the issue of the scuttling of reservation policies in hostel allotment and also a high-level inquiry committee be constituted to look into the discrepancies, flouting of reservation policies," the statement said, as noted by PTI.