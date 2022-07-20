Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi announced that it will be commencing classes in offline mode at the university by August 3, 2022. This was announced via a notification which was put out by the varsity today, July 20.

"All the students are hereby required to attend the offline classes from 3rd August, 2022," read the notification which was signed by the registrar.

But what about hostels?

On the other hand, JNU students on Monday, July 18, protested outside the Dean of Students (DoS) office demanding the allotment of hostels. According to the students, despite the availability of rooms in hostels, the JNU administration has been unable to allot them, due to which the students are forced to live in a dormitory or get rooms outside the campus.

“I have to travel from Munirka to JNU, as I still have not been allotted a room despite several requests,” said Abhishek Aher, a PG student, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. He added that apart from him many of his friends have to travel such long distances as well.

Chandra Prakash, a first-year student of French language studies, said that hostel rooms are available as several students who were pursuing PhD and Masters have vacated the hostels. He added that for the last seven months, he and his friends have been living at a place far away from the campus which makes it difficult for them to daily travel such long distances.