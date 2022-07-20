Hall tickets for the Indira Gandhi National Open University's Term End Exams (IGNOU TEE) for the June 2022 session have now been released. The exams will be conducted from July 22 to September 5.

The hall tickets for the exams can be downloaded from IGNOU's official website, ignou.ac.in. Students will have to carry the hall ticket with a valid photo ID proof in order to gain entry into the exam hall.

The exam will be held in two shifts each day. The morning shift will begin at 10.00 am and last until 1.00 pm. The timings for the evening shift are between 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

Here's how candidates can download the hall tickets:

1. Head to the official IGNOU website, ignou.ac.in

2. Click on the link that reads "Download TEE Hall Ticket 2022"

3. Enter your nine-digit enrolment number and programme name

4. The hall ticket for the IGNOU TEE June 2022 session will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take a printout in order to carry it with you to the exam centre