The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result July 2022 Session and CS Foundation result for the June Session will be announced today, July 20 at 4.00 pm by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

The results will be available on the official website of the ICSI, icsi.edu. Students will be provided with the complete mark sheets with subject-wise scores as well for the CSEET and the CS Foundation exam. The result will also comprise the qualifying status of the exam, and the overall marks obtained by the registered candidate in the CSEET or CS Foundation exam. If students qualify for these two exams, they can apply for the CS Executive Exam for 2022.

The ICSI conducted the CSEET on July 9, and the CS Foundation June Session exam had been conducted on June 15 and 16.

Follow these steps to check your result:

1. Visit icsi.edu

2. Select the 'Student' option from the menu bar

3. From the dropdown menu, click on 'Examination'

4. The links for the CSEET 2022 result and the CS Foundation 2022 result will be provided. Click on your respective link

5. Key in your credentials

6. The results will appear on the screen. Check thoroughly, and download for future reference