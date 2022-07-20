The Rajarajeshwari Nagar police, who were investigating the hoax bomb threat email to National Hill View Public School (NHVPS) on July 18, have unearthed that the email was sent by a student who is currently studying in Class 10 at the same school. He allegedly sent the threat email because he was not prepared for the first term exams that started on Monday, July 18.

Police sources said they conducted a technical investigation into the case and traced the boy with the help of the IP address used to send the email. “The minor was questioned and he admitted that he had sent the email using his father’s laptop. He revealed that he had not studied well for the exams that were scheduled to begin on Monday. Hence, he thought that the exams can be postponed by sending a hoax bomb threat email.”

Creating a fake email ID in the name of Kannada actor Huccha Venkat, the boy allegedly sent the email to the official email ID of his school on Sunday evening. “The boy had gone to the school on Monday as usual and his parents were clueless about what he had done,” an officer said.

Based on the complaint filed by the school principal, Anitha Vinod Kumar, the police had registered an FIR booking unidentified persons for criminal intimidation and criminal intimidation by anonymous communication. “However, as the accused turned out to be a minor in conflict with the law, he was questioned and remanded to the State Boys’ Home run by the Social Welfare department. Further, the proceedings will be held as per the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act,” the official added.