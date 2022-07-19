The Telangana State Council for Higher Education has released the revised schedule for the exams that were postponed due to incessant rains in the state last week.

According to an official notice by the TSCHE, the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medicine Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) exam for the Agriculture stream and the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) that were scheduled between July 13 and 15 had to be postponed due to heavy rains in the state. As per the new schedule, the TS EAMCET exam for the Agriculture stream that had been postponed last week will now be held on July 30 and July 31 in two shifts. The morning shift will begin at 9.00 am and last until 12 noon, whereas the evening shift is scheduled between 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. The TS ECET exam on the other hand will be conducted on August 1 in two shifts.

TS PGECET dates announced. Hall tickets expected tomorrow



The TSCHE has also announced the dates for the TS Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022. The exam will be conducted for admission into Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME/MTech/MPharmacy/MArch) and Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) in the state. The exam is set to be conducted from August 2 to August 5, 2022 in two shifts. The morning shift is between 10.00 am to 12.00 noon, and the evening shift is between 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. The exam is conducted by Osmania University on behalf of the TSCHE.

The admit cards for the exam will be available on the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in from tomorrow.