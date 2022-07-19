The last date to apply for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2022 was scheduled to be today, July 19. However, given the delay in the release of the CBSE Class XII results, the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has announced that the portal to register for the process will remain open up until five days after the CBSE results are released. In order to apply, aspirants can head to the official website of the DTE.

Candidates must first register for TNEA, fill out the application form, pay the application fee, and then upload all required documents. The TNEA is conducted every year by Anna University on behalf of the DTE in order to prepare the merit list for admission into engineering courses for all colleges that participate. The merit list is prepared based on the Class XII marks of the candidates. In order to be eligible to apply, students must have cleared their Class XII or equivalent exam. For the general category, the cut-off is at least 50% marks in the subjects of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, whereas that for the reserved categories is 40%.

The merit list is expected to be announced by Anna University on August 8, after which the selected candidates will be eligible for the counselling process.

Follow these steps in order to apply for the TNEA 2022:

1. Head to the official website, tneaonline.org

2. Click on the registration option for your preferred course (the options are BE/BTech and BArch)

3. Fill in the required details and complete the registration process by clicking on 'save'

4. Back on the homepage, tneaonline.org, log in with your registration ID and password

5. Fill out the application form with all the required details

6. Pay the application fee. For general category students, the fee is Rs 500, and for ST/SC/SCA category students, the prescribed fee is Rs 250

7. Upload all necessary documents, and submit the application form

The registration for TNEA this year commenced on June 20. This year, more than one lakh candidates are expected to register and participate in the process.