The Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 19, rejected a plea filed by the father of the Kallakurichi student who allegedly died by suicide on July 13. The man had filed a plea that a doctor of his choice be permitted to be part of a team of experts to conduct a re-postmortem on the girl's body. The re-postmortem was ordered by the Madras High Court on July 18.

The plea was heard by a Bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana and was listed for urgent hearing. It was turned down by the apex court and the Bench questioned the counsel appearing for the victim's father, asking if they did not trust the High Court's decision, as per a report by PTI.

"Please stay the re-postmortem ordered by the High Court, it will be held today. The High Court has constituted a panel of doctors for conducting the postmortem," the counsel for the father said. The court replied, "Don't you trust the High Court? Sorry. We don't allow that," as per PTI. The Chief Justice said, "Sorry, the High Court is already seized of the matter," dismissing the plea, as per another report by IANS.

However, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear the father's plea against the High Court order on July 21. The fresh postmortem is scheduled to be held today, July 19. A counsel representing the Tamil Nadu government informed the Bench that the High Court had already set up a panel of doctors for the second postmortem. The girl's father had moved the top court after his plea for the inclusion of a doctor of his choice in the second postmortem was rejected by the Madras High Court. The High Court had noted that such inclusion was sought for not any bona fide reasons since it was made the first time during the submissions, and it was even in the petition, as per IANS.

Several people have already been arrested and questioned by the police in the girl's alleged suicide case. Today, 200 policemen have been deployed at Marina Beach, following rumours on social media that there would be a protest at the beach. There were massive protests across the district, some leading to violence.