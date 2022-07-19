According to the Ministry of Education (MoE) statistics, over 6,500 faculty positions are vacant in central universities across the country. The information was shared by the Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha on July 18, Monday.

As per the MoE statistics, a total of 6,549 faculty positions are vacant in central universities. The majority of them are in Delhi University (DU) with 900 vacant posts, followed by the University of Allahabad (AU) with 622 posts, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) with 532 posts and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) with 498 posts and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) with 326 vacant faculty positions.

"Occurring of vacancies and filling thereof is a continuous process. The vacancies arise due to retirement, resignation and additional requirements on account of enhanced students' strength. The institutions are adopting various measures to address faculty shortages in order to ensure that studies of students are not affected, which includes engaging research scholars, contract, re-employed, adjunct and visiting faculty," the Ministre said, as per a PTI report.

"The Ministry of Education has requested all the Central Higher Educational Institutions to fill up the vacancies in mission mode within a period of one year, starting from September 5, 2021," Sarkar added. He also informed that 4,807 faculty posts in central universities have been advertised since August 2021 and the selection processes are being carried out for them.

The other central universities, which have over 100 vacant teaching positions are Jamia Millia Islamia (223), Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (231), Visva Bharati (194), North Eastern Hill University (179), Tripura University (146), University of Hyderabad (163), Pondicherry University (156), Central University of Odisha (137), Manipur University (127), Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya (125), Central University of Haryana (120), Central University of Kashmir (116) and Central University of Rajasthan (101), as per the PTI report.