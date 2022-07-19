The application correction window for the Common Universities Entrance Test Postgraduation (CUET PG) exam will be opened tomorrow by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who have applied already can edit their application forms up until July 22.

The application window officially closed on July 18, and today, July 19 is the last date to pay the application fee for the CUET PG exam. The examination dates for the CUET PG have not yet been announced by the NTA. Meanwhile, the CUET UG exam Phase I is underway, and Phase II of the CUET UG is set to be conducted in August. The application correction window will be open until 11.50 pm on July 22. Applicants can make corrections to details, name of the exam passed, name of the city, university or board's name, programme applied, passing year, address, gender, state, nationality, signature, photograph, and names of the father and the mother.

Here's how students can edit their application forms:

1. Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the link that says "CUET PG 2022 Application Correction"

3. Enter the credentials requested

4. Make necessary changes to your application form

5. Click on submit

It is to be noted that the NTA has asked the candidates to undertake the correction of the application forms "very carefully" and that no other opportunity will be provided to make further changes to the application forms beyond July 22.