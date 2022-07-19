All those private nurseries, matriculation and CBSE schools that remained shut on Monday, July 18, due to the violent clashes in Kallakurichi have been issued notices. The clashes were a result of the death of a school girl at a private residential school in Kallakurichi district in north Tamil Nadu.

It was today, Tuesday, July 19, that the Directorates of Matriculation sent notices to 987 private schools, seeking an explanation from them over the closing of schools against the government's instructions, as per a report in ANI.

Directorates of Matriculation School stated that post the explanation from the school we will take further steps.

Condemning the violence on the Kallakurichi school, 987 schools in Tamil Nadu remained closed on Monday. Earlier Government warned that there will be stern action if any private school decided to close operations.

"All private nursery, matriculation & CBSE schools will remain closed tomorrow in the state to protest against the attack on Kaniyamoor Sakthi Matriculation School in Kallakurichi," KR Nandhakumar, State President, Tamil Nadu Private School Association said on Monday.

The Supreme Court has refused to stay the second autopsy scheduled later today. The student's father has moved the top court with a plea to include a doctor of their choice in the panel that conducts the second round of post-mortem examination.

On Monday, the Madras High Court ordered a second autopsy of the girl who killed herself after she was allegedly harassed by two teachers at her school in Kallakurichi, Salem district. The court ordered that the father of the girl be allowed to remain during the procedure.

It was on July 13 that the girl allegedly jumped from the third floor of the hostel. Police said she left a note that says she was struggling in several subjects and that she was humiliated by her teachers. Her family alleges that two teachers had mentally harassed and humiliated her.

Following this, violent protests broke out in Kallakurichi.