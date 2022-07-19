The re-registration deadline for July 2022 session at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been further extended. Those who are interested can apply for IGNOU July 2022 session till July 31.

Interested candidates can also re-register via official websites ignou.samarth.edu.in or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

Follow these steps to register yourself:

1) Go to the official website ignou.ac.in

2) On the homepage, go to the 'Alerts' section

3) You'll see: 'The Last Date for Re-Registration for July 2022 Session extended till 31st July, 2022'. Click on it

4) Key in the details as asked by IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration form

5) Once done, click on: accept and proceed with payment. Pay the required amount

6) Once the payment is done, take a printout of the payment slip for future reference

It was on 2.45 pm on July 18, Monday, that IGNOU tweeted from IGNOU Regional Centre Rajkot Twitter handle, "The Last date for Re-Registration for the July 2022 session has been extended till 31st July, 2022. Please register through the link: http://onlinerr.ignou.ac.in/"

From its own official handle, IGNOU tweeted the following at 11.40 am: "Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been extended till 31st July 2022."

Earlier, the last date for re-registration was July 15.