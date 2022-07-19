The delay in the announcement of CBSE Class XII results has led to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) extending the registration deadline for the ICAI Chartered Accountants (ICAI CA) Foundation exam 2022. The last date to register for the exam now is August 14.

"In order to remove hardship caused to the students due to delay in declaration of Class 12th result, the Competent Authority has decided as under: Candidate may provisionally register in the Foundation Course on or before 14th August, 2022 and appear in December 2022 Foundation examination," read the announcement which was put up on the official website by the Board of Studies (Academic) of the ICAI. This was put up on Monday, July 18.

The ICAI will conduct the foundation course exam in December, and students are required to send their Class XII mark sheet to the Additional Secretary of the Examination Department of the ICAI by September 10 this year, the announcement also mentioned.

The course registration fee for the ICAI CA Foundation exam is Rs 9000, and the exam fee is Rs 1500. The ICAI has not yet released the schedule for the exam in December. Candidates are required to register online for the exam on the official website of the ICAI, icai.org.

The results for the ICAI CA Foundation course May session were released in June this year. For ICAI CA Final exam 2022, the results were released on July 15.