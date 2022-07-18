National Institute of Industrial Engineering - Mumbai (NITIE) has secured the ninth rank in the coveted National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2022. This is the first time NITIE has broken into the prestigious top ten ranking in the Management category.

The Mumbai-based institution has excelled in all the key evaluating criteria such as i) teaching, learning and resources, ii) research and professional practice, iii) graduation outcomes, iv) outreach and inclusivity and v) peer perception to make it to the top ten rankings. NITIE has emerged as the only business school from Mumbai to make it to the top ten spots in the NIRF Rankings 2022 in the Management category.

NITIE’s comprehensive growth-oriented initiatives in academics, industry connect, applied research and social front along with positivity and active presence on social media have helped it improve scores substantially from its last year’s performance. NITIE has also been conducting a series of Global Certification Programmes with reputed universities.

NITIE was established by the Government of India with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) through the International Labour Organization (ILO) to develop skilled industrial engineering professionals and managers.

The able leadership and growth-oriented vision of Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman of the Society and Board of Governors and Professor Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Director have made it possible for NITIE to achieve the feat. Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman, Allcargo Logistics has been associated with NITIE since 2020.

While commenting on the achievement, Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman of the Society and Board of Governors, NITIE said, “The superlative achievement is the result of the shared vision, unwavering commitment and active involvement of our esteemed faculty, committed officers, efficient staff members and an active students ranking team. The prestigious ranking will inspire us to be on the path of embracing dynamic reforms, encouraging research and taking the Institute’s mission of globalising Indian education forward. We will work towards making further improvements in all the parameters of the NIRF ranking in the coming years to achieve even higher positions.

Professor Manoj Tiwari, Director, NITIE said, “The ranking is a testimony to the selfless contribution of our proficient faculty members, efficient administration, our magnificent students, alumni, recruiters, and the ever-supportive government. In the research and professional practice of the NIRF parameters, we have displayed substantial improvement thanks to our continued focus on industry-oriented quality research compared to our 2021 scores. We have also made significant progress on the graduation outcomes as a number of companies visited our campus for recruitment this year.”