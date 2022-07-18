The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested impersonators in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG exam. Eight people were arrested on July 18, Monday. According to the officials, these people, including a group of paper solvers and the suspected mastermind of the conspiracy, allegedly impersonated real candidates to help them in the NEET exam.



According to an FIR filed regarding the matter, it was alleged that the impersonators planned to appear in the NEET UG 2022 exam in place of actual candidates and take the test in exchange for huge amounts of money. "They also use the process of mixing and morphing of photographs to facilitate use of proxy candidates for appearing in the examination," the FIR stated, as per a report by PTI.



The CBI received inputs that several people had entered into a criminal conspiracy to arrange paper solvers to impersonate real candidates in the NEET exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at several centres in Delhi and Haryana on Sunday, July 17. The central agency has alleged that user IDs and passwords of the candidates were collected by the accused, who made necessary modifications for getting desired examination centres.



The agency has filed the FIR against the accused persons. They are Sushil Ranjan, Brij Mohan Singh, Pappu, Uma Shankar Gupta, Nidhi, Krishna Shankar Yogi, Sunny Ranjan, Raghunandan, Jeepu Lal, Hemendra and Bharat Singh, as mentioned in the PTI report.