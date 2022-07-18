The medical entrance exam, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022, was held on Sunday, July 17. Over 18 lakh students registered for NEET UG and 95 per cent attendance was recorded.



NEET UG 2022 was held at 3,570 centres in 497 cities including 14 cities outside India, namely, Colombo, Kathmandu, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Sharjah, Kuwait City, Doha, Manama, Riyadh and Lagos.



There were different reactions from students over the exam. While a few said that this time the questions were tough, others described it as moderately difficult.



Many took to social media to say that the Chemistry exam was lengthy, while Physics and Biology were easy. "The paper was relatively easy as compared to last year. Extra 20 minutes provided by NTA was really helpful," one student said. Another student tweeted that it was "a balanced paper."



NEET UG 2022 was conducted as a centre-based test for applicants seeking admission to undergraduate medical and allied programmes in medical colleges.



The maximum number of candidates to appear within India? It was in Jaipur (5,2351) and the minimum was in West Sikkim (105). Similarly, the maximum number of candidates to appear outside India were in Dubai (646) and the minimum in Thailand (06).



NEET 2022 is conducted for admission into several programmes other than MBBS. These courses include AYUSH courses, BDS, and BSc Nursing. Cut-off marks for MBBS courses are generally very high and only a percentage of students get admission to the programme.



NEET 2022 exam paper contained 200 questions. Out of the 200 questions, candidates had to answer 180 questions. Each subject will have two sections: Section A with 35 questions and Section B with 15 questions. Out of 15 questions in Section B, candidates needed to answer only 10 questions.



Earlier, students had approached the courts to postpone the exam. However, the Delhi High Court had dismissed a plea filed by several aspirants seeking to postpone the competitive examination for the year 2022, saying it was totally a "misconceived" plea.The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the NEET 2022 answer key and also make provisions for raising grievances against it.