The results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 are likely to be announced this week, on July 21. The exam was conducted on June 16, 17 and 18 across Karnataka. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) conducts the exam as a screening test for admission into Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture undergraduate courses in universities and their affiliated colleges in Karnataka.

The results will be out on the official website of the KEA, and students will have to enter their registration numbers for the result. More than 1,83,000 students applied for the exam this year. Candidates are required to clear their Class XII or Pre-University (PU) exam in order to qualify for KCET.

Follow these steps in order to view your KCET result:

1. Go to the official website of the KEA: kea.kar.nic.in 2022

2. On the homepage, click on the link directing you to the KCET 2022 result

3. Key in your registration number

4. Your result will be displayed

5. Check the details thoroughly and download the document for future reference

The result will consist of a PDF document that will display the subject-wise scores, overall score and the merit rank of the candidate. Students from the general category will have to score at least 50%, and those from the OBC, SC, ST categories will have to score at least 40% to clear KCET 2022. Students who wish to raise a grievance with the result can email the KEA at keauthority-ka@nic.in.