Student union Navnirman Yuva Chatra Sangathan (NYCS) in Odisha calls for a 'state bandh' on July 19 from 7 am to 7 pm in all parts of the state, seeking justice for Ruchika Mohanty. The call for justice for this first-year undergraduate student from Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar (BJB) Autonomous College in Bhubaneswar has been going on for the past two weeks, after she died by suicide on July 1.

It was stated in a suicide note, allegedly written by the girl before she hung herself, that she was brutally ragged by three seniors and that was the reason for her suicide. Since the day after her death, Ruchika’s parents have been sitting on a hunger strike in front of the college, along with student organisations, state organisations, representatives and college students.

As it's been more than two weeks and no justice has been served yet, the NYCS is calling for a state bandh tomorrow, July 19. Along with the NYCS, the Nava Nirman Jubachhatra Sangathan, another student union, is extending its support as well.

In this context, the NYCS State Advisor, Madhumita Samal, said that they are extending their support to stand with Ruchika's mother in this fight for justice. Also, Congress, civil societies and many other organisations are likely to participate in tomorrow's state bandh, she added. Additionally, the State Advisor informed that emergency services will be allowed through the bandh.

Giving details on how the bandh is being planned out, Md Manwar Alli, State Convenor, NYCS, said, "There will be a bike march from the capital of Odisha." The bike rally, which will involve 400 youngsters on about 200 bikes, will begin at Kalpana Square in Bhubaneswar and culminate at Odisha Vidhan Sabha. They intend to begin at 8 am.

Further, all schools, colleges, general public and companies are being requested to support the state bandh in seeking justice for the first-year undergraduate student, he added. "There have been many such cases of suicide in Odisha but the government has not taken any further steps to solve these cases. Hence, our fight is to seek this issue and solve these cases," he stated.