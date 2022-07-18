The students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), which is also known as IIIT Basara, staged a protest in front of in-charge Vice-Chancellor V Venkata Ramana's chamber on Sunday, July 17, demanding the government to fulfil all the assurances it gave recently.

It may be recalled that following prolonged protests by students in June, the government assured to resolve all the issues, including the appointment of a regular vice-chancellor.

During Sunday's protests, the students' council made a representation to the in-charge Vice-Chancellor, listing out their demands. In their letter, the students made it clear that they will intensify their stir if their demands are not met by July 24.

The students' demands include the appointment of a regular vice-chancellor, removal of the present mess contractor and issue of tenders to give new catering contract to ensure good quality food is served in the mess and also to provide uniforms and laptops to the students.

They gave a deadline to fill all the demands: July 24. If the authorities fail, they will carry out an indefinite protest to fullfill the demands.

The Vice-Chancellor assured the protesting students that all the issues will be resolved at the earliest.

It may also be recalled that only last week, about 200 IIIT Basara students fell ill after eating food from the campus mess. Many of them had to be admitted to the hospital and a few of them were critical.