As the Monsoon Session of the Parliament begins today, July 18, the Agnipath Scheme has taken centre-stage once more among other political discussions. Rajya Sabha Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam has demanded a discussion on the scheme and, for this, he gave the suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 (which allows suspension of any business rule by any member of the RS with the consent of the Chairperson).

"I hereby serve notice under rule 267 for Suspension of proceedings of the house today, June 18, 2022, and to discuss the urgent matter mentioned below: The 'Agnipath Scheme' launched on June 14, 2022, to recruit 'Agniveers' in the defence forces on a 4-year contractual basis was received with large scale protests by the youth of India. These protests engulfed the entire country with some even losing their lives," the MP wrote in his notice, as per an ANI report.



"This scheme raises serious concerns about the efficiency and functioning of armed forces in the country as well as the rights of those who dedicate their life to the service of the nation. The scheme perpetrates a grave injustice to young aspirants who wish to serve in the armed forces as now only an opportunity for temporary service of 4 years with no benefits is on offer. The future employment of ex-servicemen is already a serious concern as is evidenced by the large unfulfilment in current reservation quotas across various Central Government jobs for ex-servicemen," the notice added.

"In addition, the large contingent of military-trained youth without employment opportunities can lead to devastating consequences as society becomes more militarized in the future. The armed forces are a matter of national pride and integrity with rigorous training to ensure quality and efficiency but under this scheme training periods have been abridged to a fraction of their regular and there is serious doubt about the competence of those recruited through the scheme. Given the importance of the issue and its impact on India's security, it is imperative that the business of the house be suspended and this issue taken up for discussion," the notice further read, as per the ANI report.

Similarly, Congress has also sought a discussion on the Agnipath Scheme and served adjournment notices in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267. Congress member Deepender Hooda alleged that the scheme "implemented across the country by the government unilaterally without any prior discussion and deliberation," according to a PTI report.



Shaktisinh Gohil, another Congress member, also moved an adjournment notice demanding immediate withdrawal of the scheme, saying that it is not good for the country's national security. He referred to the protests held over this scheme and claimed youth were agitated over it.

The Agnipath Scheme was rolled out on June 14 to recruit youths in the Indian Armed Forces temporarily. Massive protests were witnessed over this scheme. It is now going to be one of the topics of discussion in the Monsoon Session of the parliament among price rise and unemployment. The session will continue till August 12.