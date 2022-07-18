After a private school in Bengaluru, Karnataka received a bomb threat via email, the city police were on high alert. The threat turned out to be a hoax.

As the school opened today, Monday, July 18, an email claiming that a bomb had been planted in the school was noticed by the management. The email was received from an unknown person, stated a report in PTI.

The police were informed and they reached the sport with a bomb disposal and a dog squad. Once the school was evacuated, the police searched the premises thoroughly and declared the threat to be a hoax.

Once the news about the bomb threat spread, worried parents reached the school and enquired about the safety of their children and wards. The management of the school asked the parents not to panic. They informed them that both the students and the faculty have been shifted to another unit of the school.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the police were on their job and will trace the whereabouts of the person who sent the mail to the school.

It may be recalled that the Karnataka police had deemed the case of bomb threats to 14 schools in Bengaluru an act of cyberterrorism. The incident had occurred earlier on April 8, when about 14 schools in and around the state capital had received emails threatening bomb explosions.