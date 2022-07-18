Applications for the Teach For India (TFI) Fellowship for 2023-25 are now open. Both graduates and working professionals can apply for the Fellowship, which comprises working two years as a full-time educator at schools for underprivileged children in eight cities in India.

These cities are Delhi, Pune, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, and fellows will be placed at schools in these cities after a residential session and "community immersion", according to a statement released by TFI. Once selected, the fellows will be provided with a monthly stipend of Rs 21,943, along with a house allowance. Eligibility criteria do not include prior teaching experience and there is no age limit on the applications.

According to the statement, at present, 1,000 fellows are teaching 32,000 students in India. Apart from this, the TFI programme has 4,200 alumni who are attempting to reach 33 million students in India.

"In their classrooms, Fellows not only get a chance to teach but to also engage with the community, learn collective action and strengthen their sense of empathy. The Fellowship, therefore, is much more than merely improving students’ literacy and numeracy skills, it is a chance for the Fellows to #DoMoreBeMore," said TFI in a statement.

The application window is now open and those interested can head to the official website, apply.teachforindia.org.