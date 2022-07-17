Four students shared the top rank with a score of 99.8 per cent as the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X results were announced today, July 17, Sunday.



The four toppers are — Hargun Kaur Matharu (Pune), Anika Gupta (Kanpur), Pushkar Tripathi (Balrampur) and Kanishka Mittal (Lucknow).



The second rank has been shared by 34 students with a score of 99.6 per cent, while 72 are in the third spot with 99.4 per cent mark, shared a report in PTI.



The pass percentage for girls (99.98) is marginally higher than that for boys (99.97). The overall pas percentage was 99.97.



Here's how you can check your scores via the website:

1) Visit cisce.org



2) Once on the website, choose ICSE as the option in the course section



3) Entire unique ID and password. Click on 'Show Result'



4) Download and take a printout for future reference



Here's how you can check your scores via the website:



1) Open the SMS app and click on compose a message



2) Type ISC 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID) and send it to 09248082883



3) Yoru results will be sent to you via SMS



Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon had shared earlier that first and second semester marks, both will be given equal weightage.



Those candidates who did not appear for either semester 1 or semester 2 will be marked absent and their results will not be out, he had informed, as per a report in PTI.



"The results will be made available on the CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website and through SMS," said Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).



"For the computation of the ICSE examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2 and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers," he added.



In a single examination year, it was the first time the CISCE conducted two examinations — this happened for the first time in history.