The Telangana State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 for the Engineering stream will be held, as per schedule, from July 18 to July 20, 2022.

The exam for the Agriculture stream, which was earlier scheduled to be held on July 14 and July 15, was postponed on account of incessant rains in the state. However, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technology University (JNTU), in a press release, stated that, “The exam for the Engineering stream will be conducted as per the same schedule.”

The total number of candidates registered for Engineering stream are 1,72,241. Additionally, there are 89 test centres in Telangana and 19 test centres in Andhra Pradesh for each session of examination and around 29,000 candidates will be taking the examination in each session, the press release said.

The examination is scheduled to begin at 9 am in the Forenoon Session (FN) and at 3 pm in the Afternoon Session (AN). All the candidates have been advised to visit the allotted test center well in advance of the examination to familiarise themselves with the location and not have any problems on the day of the examination. All the candidates are also advised to go through the instructions provided in the hall ticket that is available to the candidates and follow them accordingly.