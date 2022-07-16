The presence of mind of a headmaster of a government school helped save as many as 80 school children from getting hurt at Parathalli village in Athani taluk, Karnataka on Friday, July 15, morning.

The 80 students of Class VIII were sitting in a classroom, which was in a poor condition. When the headmaster saw the bad condition of the classroom turning from bad to worse due to heavy rains, he shifted the students to another classroom. Within half an hour of shifting the students, the roof of that dilapidated classroom collapsed, averting a major tragedy.

RV Rathod is the headmaster whose timely intervention saved the students from getting hurt. According to sources, Rathod was going around the school premises, when he spotted the leaking roof of the classroom, which was causing severe inconvenience to the students. He asked the teacher of Class VIII to shift the students to another classroom, after which that roof collapsed.

On getting information about the caving in of the roof of the classroom, Block Education Officer Basavaraj Talawar rushed to the school and inquired. He found that one more classroom in that school was in a poor condition. Talawar said that a total of 200 classrooms of government schools across Athani taluk are completely damaged. He said he had already sent the report on this to the government and is waiting for its response.

Meanwhile, the parents of the children studying in that government school at Parathalli village demanded an inquiry into the roof collapse incident. They said that the school building is not even 10 years old. "Then how can the roof of that school collapse so early? The construction work of the school is of sub-standard quality. It is unsafe for our children. Hence, we want a thorough inquiry in this matter," said a parent.