The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 were announced by Minister of Education, Government of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, on July 15, Friday.

IIT Madras and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore continued to dominate the ranks occupying the first and the second position in the Overall category.



The Top 10 list in the Engineering category this year looks a lot like the list from last year. Why? Because similar to last year, as many as 8 IITs are featured on the list. Needless to say, IIT Madras managed to retain its number one spot plus made an appearance in the Top 10 list of Management category as well.

Here is the complete NIRF Ranking 2022 list of all categories, namely, Overall, Universities, Engineering, Management, College, Medical, Pharmacy, Dental, Law, and Architecture. Here they are:

OVERALL RANKINGS

1) Indian Institute of Technology, Madras - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



2) Indian Institute of Science - Bengaluru, Karnataka



3) Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay - Mumbai, Maharashtra



4) Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi - New Delhi



5) Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur - Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh



6) Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur - Kharagpur, West Bengal



7) Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee - Roorkee, Uttarakhand



8) Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati - Guwahati Assam



9 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi - Delhi



10) Jawaharlal Nehru University - Delhi



11) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh



12) Jadavpur University - Kolkata West Bengal



13) Jamia Millia Islamia - Delhi



14) Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana



15) Calcutta University - Kolkata, West Bengal



16) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



17) Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal - Manipal, Karnataka



18) Vellore Institute of Technology - Vellore, Tamil Nadu



19) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh



20) University of Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana



21) National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu



22) Anna University - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



23) University of Delhi - Delhi



24) Bharathiar University - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



25) Savitribai Phule Pune University - Pune, Maharashtra



26) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Pune - Pune Maharashtra



27) National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal - Surathkal, Karnataka



28) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai, Maharashtra



29) Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh



30) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar, Odisha



31) Indian Institute of Technology, Indore - Indore, Madhya Pradesh



32) Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani - Pilani, Rajasthan



33) Homi Bhabha National Institute - Mumbai, Maharashtra



34) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar, Odisha



35) Indian Institute of Technology Ropar - Rupnagar, Punjab



36) SRM Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



37) Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar - Gandhinagar, Gujarat



38) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) - Dhanbad, Jharkhand



39) National Institute of Technology Rourkela - Rourkela, Odisha



40) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Kolkata - Mohanpur, West Bengal



41) Panjab University - Chandigarh



42) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh



43) Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi - Mandi, Himachal Pradesh



44) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



45) National Institute of Technology Warangal - Warangal, Telangana



46) Osmania University - Hyderabad, Telangana



47) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Mohali - Mohali, Punjab



48) Chandigarh University - Mohali, Punjab



49) Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy - Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu



50) Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education - Srivilliputtur, Tamil Nadu



51) Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam - Kottayam Kerala



52) Kerala University - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala



53) Alagappa University - Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu



54) Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry - Puducherry



54) Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) - Vaddeswaram, Andhra Pradesh



54) Mysore University - Mysuru, Karnataka



57) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology - Patiala, Punjab



58) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara, Punjab



59) Indian Institute of Technology, Patna - Patna Bihar



60) JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research - Mysuru, Karnataka



61) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Bhopal - Bhopal Madhya Pradesh



62) Symbiosis International - Pune, Maharashtra



63) Delhi Technological University - New Delhi, Delhi



64) Gauhati University - Guwahati, Assam



65) Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar - Bhubaneswar, Odisha



66) Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur - Howrah West Bengal



67) Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai Tamil Nadu



68) Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur - Nagpur Maharashtra



69) Cochin University of Science and Technology - Cochin, Kerala



70) University of Madras - Chennai Tamil Nadu



71) Andhra University, Visakhapatnam - Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh



72) National Institute of Technology Durgapur - Durgapur, West Bengal



73) Gujarat University - Ahmedabad, Gujarat



74) Jamia Hamdard - New Delhi, Delhi



75) King George`s Medical University - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh



76) Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth - Pune, Maharashtra



76) National Institute of Technology, Silchar - Silchar, Assam



78) Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh



79) Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode - Kozhikode, Kerala



80) Guru Nanak Dev Universit - Amritsar, Punjab



81) Mumbai University - Mumbai, Maharashtra



82) Bharathidasan University - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu



83) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



84) University of Kashmir - Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir



85) Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar - Jalandhar, Punjab



86) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur - Jodhpur, Rajasthan



87) Banasthali Vidyapith - Banasthali, Rajasthan



88) Madurai Kamaraj University - Madurai, Tamil Nadu



89) SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies - Mumbai, Maharashtra



90) Tezpur University - Tezpur, Assam



91) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur, Rajasthan



92) Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences - Wardha, Maharashtra



93) University of Jammu - Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir



94) Shiv Nadar University - Dadri, Uttar Pradesh



95) Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



96) Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering - Kancheepuram Tamil Nadu



97) University of Petroleum and Energy Studies - Dehradun, Uttarakhand



98) Bangalore University - Bangalore, Karnataka



99) Tata Institute of Social Sciences - Mumbai, Maharashtra



100) Visvesvaraya Technological University - Belgaum, Karnataka



UNIVERSITIES

1) Indian Institute of Science - Bengaluru, Karnataka



2) Jawaharlal Nehru University - New Delhi, Delhi



3) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi



4) Jadavpur University - Kolkata, West Bengal



5) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



7) Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal - Manipal, Karnataka



8) Calcutta University - Kolkata, West Bengal



9) Vellore Institute of Technology - Vellore, Tamil Nadu



10) University of Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana



12) Savitribai Phule Pune University - Pune, Maharashtra



13) University of Delhi - Delhi, Delhi



14) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai, Maharashtra



15) Bharathiar University - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



16) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar, Odisha



17) Homi Bhabha National Institute - Mumbai, Maharashtra



18) Birla Institute of Technology & Science - Pilani - Pilani, Rajasthan



19) SRM Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



20) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar, Odisha



20) Anna University - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



22) Amity University - Gautam, Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh



25) Panjab University - Chandigarh, Chandigarh



24) Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy - Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu



25) Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education - Srivilliputtur, Tamil Nadu



26) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



27) Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) - Vaddeswaram, Andhra Pradesh



28) Alagappa University - Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu



29) Chandigarh University - Mohali, Punjab



30) Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam - Kottayam, Kerala



31) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology - Patiala, Punjab



32) Symbiosis International - Pune, Maharashtra



33) Mysore University - Mysuru, Karnataka



34) JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research - Mysuru, Karnataka



36) Andhra University, Visakhapatnam - Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh



36) Gauhati University - Guwahati, Assam



38) Delhi Technological University - New Delhi, Delhi



39) University of Madras - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



40) Kerala University - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala



41) Cochin University of Science and Technology - Cochin, Kerala



41) Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth - Pune, Maharashtra



43) Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



44) Guru Nanak Dev University - Amritsar, Punjab



45) Jamia Hamdard - New Delhi, Delhi



45) Mumbai University - Mumbai, Maharashtra



47) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara, Punjab



48) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



49) Banasthali Vidyapith - Banasthali, Rajasthan



50) King George`s Medical University - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh



51) SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies - Mumbai, Maharashtra



52) Madurai Kamaraj University - Madurai, Tamil Nadu



53) University of Kashmir - Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir



54) Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences - Wardha, Maharashtra



55) Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh



56) University of Jammu - Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir



57) Bharathidasan University - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu



58) Gujarat University - Ahmedabad, Gujarat



59) Tezpur University - Tezpur, Assam



60) Tata Institute of Social Sciences - Mumbai, Maharashtra



61) Shiv Nadar University - Dadri, Uttar Pradesh



62) Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



63) Periyar University - Salem, Tamil Nadu



64) Bangalore University - Bangalore, Karnataka



65) University of Petroleum and Energy Studies - Dehradun, Uttarakhand



66) North Eastern Hill University - Shillong, Meghalaya



67) Sri Venkateswara University - Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh



68) Pondicherry University - Puducherry, Pondicherry



69) Calicut University, Thenhipalem - Malappuram, Kerala



70) Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth Mahatma Gandhi Medical College Campus - Puducherry, Pondicherry



71) Christ University - Bengaluru, Karnataka



72) Visvesvaraya Technological University - Belgaum, Karnataka



73) Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Deemed University, Karad - Karad, Maharashtra



74) Graphic Era University - Dehradun, Uttarakhand



75) NITTE - Mangaluru, Karnataka



76) Bharati Vidyapeeth - Pune, Maharashtra



77) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi, Delhi



78) Mizoram University - Aizawl, Mizoram



79) Jain University, Bangalore - Bengaluru, Karnataka



81) Padmashree Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth, Mumbai - Mumbai, Maharashtra



80) Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli - Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu



81) Central University of Punjab - Bathinda, Punjab



83) Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Aurangabad - Aurangabad Maharashtra



84) Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science & Higher Education for Women - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



85) Central University of Tamil Nadu - Tiruvarur, Tamil Nadu



86) Kuvempu University - Shivamogga, Karnataka



87) The University of Burdwan - Bardhaman, West Bengal



88) KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research - Belagavi, Karnataka



88) Ashoka University - Sonepat, Haryana



88) Utkal University - Bhubaneswar, Odisha



91) Maharishi Markandeshwar - Ambala, Haryana



92) Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management - Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh



94) Maharshi Dayanand University - Rohtak, Haryana



93) Chettinad Academy of Research and Education - Kelambakkam, Chengalpattu District Tamil Nadu



95) Vignan's Foundation for Science, Technology and Research - Guntur, Andhra Pradesh



96) Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences - Solan, Himachal Pradesh



97) Yenepoya University - Mangaluru, Karnataka



98) Visva Bharati - Santiniketan, West Bengal



99) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi, Jharkhand



100) MGR Educational and Research Institute - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



COLLEGES

1) Miranda House - Delhi, Delhi



2) Hindu College - Delhi, Delhi



3) Presidency College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



4) Loyola College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



5) Lady Shri Ram College For Women - New Delhi, Delhi



6) PSGR Krishnammal College for Women - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



7) Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College - New Delhi, Delhi



8) St Xavier`s College - Kolkata, West Bengal



9) Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira - Howrah, West Bengal



10) Kirori Mal College - Delhi, Delhi



11) St Stephens's College - Delhi, Delhi



12) Shri Ram College of Commerce - Delhi, Delhi



13) Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College - Rahara, West Bengal



14) Hans Raj College - Delhi, Delhi



14) Sri Venkateswara College - Delhi, Delhi



16) Lady Irwin College - Delhi, Delhi



17) Madras Christian College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



18) Acharya Narendra Dev College - New Delhi, Delhi



19) Ramakrishna Mission Residential College - Kolkata, West Bengal



20) PSG College of Arts and Science - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



21) Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College - New Delhi, Delhi



22) Thiagarajar College - Madurai, Tamil Nadu



23) Gargi College - Delhi, Delhi



24) University College, Thiruvananthapuram - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala



25) Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences - New Delhi, Delhi



26) St Joseph`s College, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu



27) Rajagiri College of Social Sciences - Ernakulam, Kerala



28) Deshbandhu College - New Delhi, Delhi



29) Daulat Ram College - Delhi, Delhi



30) VO Chidambaram College - Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu



31) Kongunadu Arts & Science College - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



32) Government Arts College - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



33) Sri Krishna Arts and Science College - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



34) Maitreyi College - New Delhi, Delhi



35) Dyal Singh College - New Delhi, Delhi



36) Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women - Delhi



37) St Teresa`s College, Ernakulam - Ernakulam, Kerala



39) Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College - Delhi, Delhi



40) Kamala Nehru College - Delhi, Delhi



41) Ramanujan College - New Delhi, Delhi



42) IC College of Home Science - Hisar, Haryana



43) Bishop Heber College - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu



44) Jesus & Mary College - New Delhi, Delhi



45) Pachhunga University College - Aizawl, Mizoram



46) Government Home Science College, Sector-10 - Chandigarh, Chandigarh



47) Queen Mary`s College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



48) Maharaja Agrasen College - Delhi, Delhi



49) Virudhunagar Hindu Nadars Senthikumara Nadar College - Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu



50) Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala



51) Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies - New Delhi, Delhi



52) St Xavier's College - Ahmedabad, Gujarat



53) Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala



54) Alagappa Government Arts College, Karaikudi - Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu



55) MS Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce - Bengaluru, Karnataka



56) Mar Athanasius College - Kothamangalam, Kerala



57) Ferugusson College (Autonomous) - Pune, Maharashtra



58) Bishop Moore College, Mavelikkara, Alappuzha - Alappuzha, Kerala



59) Sacred Heart College - Ernakulam, Kerala



60) Maharaja`s College, Ernakulam - Ernakulam, Kerala



61) Indraprastha College for Women - Delhi, Delhi



62) SB College, Changanacherry - Kottayam, Kerala - 62



63) St Thomas College, Thrissur - Thrissur, Kerala - 63



63) Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce - Delhi, Delhi



65) Ethiraj College for Women - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



66) Ramjas College - Delhi, Delhi



67) Holy Cross College, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu



68) St Xavier`s College, Palayamkottai - Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu - 68



69) College of Social Work Nirmala-Niketan - Mumbai, Maharashtra



70) Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya College of Arts and Science - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



70) Shivaji College - Delhi, Delhi



72) Women`s Christian College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



73) Raja Narendra Lal Khan Women's College - Autonomous - Midnapore, West Bengal



74) Bethune College - Kolkata, West Bengal



75) Institute of Home Economics - New Delhi, Delhi



76) Stella Maris College for Women - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



77) Shyam Lal College - Delhi, Delhi



78) St Joseph`s College, Devagiri - Kozhikode, Kerala



79) Jamal Mohamed College, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu



80) Kanchi Mamunivar Government Institute for Postgraduate Studies and Research - Puducherry, Pondicherry



81) CMS College Kottayam - Kottayam, Kerala



82) Sacred Heart College (Autonomous) - Tirupattur, Tamil Nadu



83) Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College - Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu



84) Keshav Mahavidyalya - Delhi, Delhi



85) Government Victoria College, Palakkad - Palakkad, Kerala



86) Lady Doak College - Madurai, Tamil Nadu



87) St Xavier`s College - Mumbai, Maharashtra



88) Dr NGP Arts and Science College - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



89) Bishop Kurialacherry College For Women, Amalagiri P.O Kottayam - Kottayam, Kerala



90) Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



91) Nesamony Memorial Christian College, Kanyakumari Dist. - Marthandam, Tamil Nadu



92) Fatima Mata National College, Kollam - Kollam, Kerala



93) St Joseph`s College of Commerce - Bengaluru, Karnataka



94) Andhra Loyola College - Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh



94) Women`s Christian College, Nagercoil - Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu



96) Scott Christian College, Nagercoil - Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu



97) Union Christian College - Ernakulam, Kerala



97) Midnapore College - Paschim, Medinipur West Bengal



99) Mahatma Gandhi Government Arts College - Mahe, Pondicherry



100) Vellalar College for Women - Erode, Tamil Nadu



RESEARCH

1) Indian Institute of Science - Bengaluru, Karnataka



2) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



3) Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi



4) Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay - Mumbai, Maharashtra



5) Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur - Kharagpur, West Bengal



6) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh



7) Tata Institute of Fundamental Research - Mumbai, Maharashtra



8) Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee - Roorkee, Uttarakhand



9) All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi



10) Vellore Institute of Technology - Vellore, Tamil Nadu



11) Homi Bhabha National Institute - Mumbai, Maharashtra



12) Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana



13) Jadavpur University - Kolkata, West Bengal



14) Jawaharlal Nehru University - New Delhi, Delhi



15) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh



16) University of Delhi - Delhi, Delhi



17) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Pune - Pune, Maharashtra



18) Academy of Scientific & Innovative Research - Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh



19) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi



20) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) - Dhanbad, Jharkhand



21) Anna University - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



22) Bharathiar University - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



23) National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu



24) National Institute of Technology Rourkela - Rourkela, Odisha



25) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai, Maharashtra



26) Indian Institute of Technology Indore - Indore, Madhya Pradesh



27) University of Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana



28) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh



29) Panjab University - Chandigarh, Chandigarh



30) Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal - Manipal, Karnataka



31) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



32) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Kolkata - Mohanpur, West Bengal



33) Birla Institute of Technology & Science - Pilani - Pilani, Rajasthan



34) Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar - Gandhinagar, Gujarat



35) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology - Patiala, Punjab



36) SRM Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



37) Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar - Bhubaneswar, Odisha



38) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh



39) Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi - Mandi, Himachal Pradesh



40) Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur - Howrah, West Bengal



41) Indian Institute of Technology, Patna - Patna Bihar



42) National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore - Bangalore, Karnataka



43) Alagappa University - Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu



44) Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy - Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu



45) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar, Odisha



46) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur, Rajasthan



47) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar, Odisha



48) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



49) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Bhopal - Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh



50) National Institute of Technology, Silchar - Silchar, Assam



ENGINEERING

1) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



2) Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi



3) Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay - Mumbai, Maharashtra



4) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh



5) Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur - Kharagpur, West Bengal



6) Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee - Roorkee, Uttarakhand



7) Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati - Guwahati, Assam



8) National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu



9) Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana



10) National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal - Surathkal, Karnataka



11) Jadavpur University - Kolkata, West Bengal



12) Vellore Institute of Technology - Vellore, Tamil Nadu



13) Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh



14) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) - Dhanbad, Jharkhand



15) National Institute of Technology Rourkela - Rourkela, Odisha



16) Indian Institute of Technology Indore - Indore, Madhya Pradesh



17) Anna University - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



18) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai, Maharashtra



19) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



20) Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi - Mandi, Himachal Pradesh



21) National Institute of Technology Warangal - Warangal, Telangana



22) Indian Institute of Technology Ropar - Rupnagar, Punjab



23) Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar - Gandhinagar, Gujarat



24) SRM Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



25) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh



26) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi



27) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar, Odisha



28) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology - Patiala, Punjab



29) Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani - Pilani, Rajasthan



30) Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur - Jodhpur, Rajasthan



31) National Institute of Technology, Calicut - Kozhikode, Kerala



32) Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur - Nagpur, Maharashtra



33) Indian Institute of Technology, Patna - Patna, Bihar



34) National Institute of Technology Durgapur - Durgapur, West Bengal



35) Delhi Technological University - New Delhi, Delhi



36) Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar - Bhubaneswar, Odisha



37) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh



38) National Institute of Technology, Silchar - Silchar, Assam



39) Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education - Srivilliputtur, Tamil Nadu



40) Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur - Howrah, West Bengal



41) Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy - Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu



42) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar, Odisha



43) Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala



44) Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) - Vaddeswaram, Andhra Pradesh



45) Chandigarh University - Mohali, Punjab



46) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur, Rajasthan



47) Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology - Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh



48) Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering - Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu



49) Visvesvaraya Technological University - Belgaum, Karnataka



50) National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra - Kurukshetra, Haryana



51) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara, Punjab



52) Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar - Jalandhar, Punjab



53) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi, Jharkhand



54) Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



55) Manipal Institute of Technology - Manipal, Karnataka



56) Indian Institute of Technology, Tirupati - Yerpedu, Andhra Pradesh



57) PSG College of Technology - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



58) Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology - Surat, Gujarat



59) Banasthali Vidyapith - Banasthali, Rajasthan



60) National Institute of Technology Meghalaya - Shillong, Meghalaya



61) University of Petroleum and Energy Studies - Dehradun, Uttarakhand



62) International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana



63) National Institute of Technology, Patna - Patna, Bihar



64) Graphic Era University - Dehradun, Uttarakhand



65) National Institute of Technology, Raipur - Raipur, Chhattisgarh



66) National Institute of Technology Srinagar - Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir



67) MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology - Bengaluru, Karnataka



68) Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad - Palakkad, Kerala



69) Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi



70) Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology - Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh



71) Defence Institute of Advanced Technology - Pune, Maharashtra



72) College of Engineering, Pune - Pune, Maharashtra



73) Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



74) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi, Delhi



75) Manipal University, Jaipur - Jaipur, Rajasthan



76) Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University - Hyderabad, Telangana



77) AU College of Engineering (A) - Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh



78) Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management - Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh



79) Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) - South West Delhi



81) International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore - Bengaluru, Karnataka



82) Pandit Dwarka Prasad Mishra Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Jabalpur - Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh



83) BMS College of Engineering - Bengaluru, Karnataka



84) Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr Sagunthala R & D Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



85) Thiagarajar College of Engineering - Madurai, Tamil Nadu



86) National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management - Thanjavur (NIFTEM - Thanjavur) - Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu



87) Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University), Chandigarh - Chandigarh Chandigarh



88) National Institute of Technology Goa - Ponda, Goa



89) RV College of Engineering - Bengaluru, Karnataka



90) National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur - Jamshedpur, Jharkhand



91) SR University - Warangal, Telangana



92) Panjab University - Chandigarh, Chandigarh



93) Indian Institute of Information Technology Allahabad - Prayagraj (Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh



94) Jaypee Institute of Information Technology - Noida, Uttar Pradesh



95) Rajalakshmi Engineering College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



96) The Northcap University - Gurugram, Haryana



97) Siddaganga Institute of Technology - Tumkur, Karnataka



98) CV Raman Global University, Odisha - Bhubaneswar, Odisha



99) Vignan's Foundation for Science, Technology and Research - Guntur, Andhra Pradesh



100) PES University - Bengaluru, Karnataka



101) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University - Katra, Jammu and Kashmir



102) Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management - Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh



102) BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



104) Coimbatore Institute of Technology - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



105) Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies - Faridabad, Haryana



106) Pandit Deendayal Energy University - Gandhinagar, Gujarat



107) Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



108) National Institute of Technology Manipur - Imphal, Manipur



108) Kumaraguru College of Technology - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



110) College of Engineering, Trivandrum - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala



111) Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology - Burla - Odisha



112) Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati - Guwahati, Assam



113) Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology - Hyderabad, Telangana



114) Amity University Haryana, Gurgaon - Gurugram, Haryana



115) Jain University, Bangalore - Bengaluru, Karnataka



116) Dr Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University - Pune, Maharashtra



117) University College of Engineering - Hyderabad, Telangana



118) Kongu Engineering College - Perundurai, Tamil Nadu



119) Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI, Mumbai) - Mumbai, Maharashtra



120) Dayalbagh Educational Institute - Agra, Uttar Pradesh



121) New Horizon College of Engineering - Bengaluru, Karnataka



122) Sri Krishna College of Technology - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



123) Tezpur University - Tezpur, Assam



124) PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



125) Nirma University - Ahmedabad, Gujarat



125) Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences - Solan, Himachal Pradesh



127) National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship & Management - Sonipat, Haryana



128) National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur- Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh



129) Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University - Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh



129) Mepco Schlenk Engineering College - Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu



131) National Institute of Technology Uttarakhand - Srinagar (Garhwal), Uttarakhand



131) Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University College of Engineering - Pune, Maharashtra



133) Amity University, Jaipur - Jaipur Rajasthan



134) Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology - Gandhinagar, Gujarat



135) SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies - Mumbai, Maharashtra



136) National Institute of Technology Puducherry - Karaikal, Pondicherry



137) PES College of Engineering, Mandya - Mandya, Karnataka



138) Jaypee University of Information Technology - Solan, Himachal Pradesh



139) Chandigarh Engineering College - Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Punjab



140) Anurag University - Hyderabad, Telangana



141) Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College - Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh



142) Vishwakarma Institute of Technology - Pune, Maharashtra



143) JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA - Faridabad, Haryana



144) Chitkara University - Rajpura, Punjab



145) Noida Institute of Engineering & Technology - Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh



146) Shri Ramdeobaba College of Engineering and Management - Nagpur, Maharashtra



147) Galgotias University - Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh



148) Goka Raju Ranga Raju Institute of Engineering & Technology - Hyderabad, Telangana



149) Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda - Vadodara, Gujarat



150) Pondicherry Engineering College - Puducherry, Pondicherry



150) National Institute of Advanced Manufacturing Technology, Ranchi - Ranchi, Jharkhand



152) Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



153) Amity University, Gwalior - Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh



154) RMK Engineering College - Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu



154) Mahindra University - Hyderabad, Telangana



156) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



157) Sri Sairam Engineering College - Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu



158) JSS Science and Technology University - Mysuru, Karnataka



159) Vels Institute of Science Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) -Chennai - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



160) Government College of Technology - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



161) Silicon Institute of Technology (SIT), Bhubaneswar - Bhubaneswar, Odisha



162) Vardhaman College of Engineering - Rangareddy, Telangana



163) GH Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur - Nagpur, Maharashtra



164) Sharda University - Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh



165) Sree Vidyanikethan Engineering College - Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh



166) Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology - Hyderabad, Telangana



167) Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan`s Sardar Patel Institute of Technology - Mumbai, Maharashtra



167) Rabindranath Tagore University - Raisen, Madhya Pradesh



169) National Engineering College - Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu



170) CVR College of Engineering| Ibrahimpatan, Telangana



171) National Institute of Technology Arunachal Pradesh - Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh



172) Army Institute of Technology - Pune, Maharashtra



173) National Institute of Technology Sikkim - South Sikkim, Sikkim



174) Sona College of Technology - Salem, Tamil Nadu



175) NMAM Institute of Technology - Nitte, Udupi, Karnataka



175) Chennai Institute of Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



177) Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women - Delhi, Delhi



178) Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering & Technology - Longowal, Punjab



179) DIT University - Dehradun, Uttarakhand



180) C M R Institute of Technology - Bengaluru, Karnataka



181) Easwari Engineering College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



182) Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology - Amethi, Uttar Pradesh



183) Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology - Bengaluru, Karnataka



184) Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing, Kancheepuram - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



185) Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering - Nagpur, Maharashtra



186) GLA University - Mathura, Uttar Pradesh



187) KIET Group of Institutions - Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh



188) GMR Institute of Technology - Rajam, Andhra Pradesh



189) Christ University - Bengaluru, Karnataka



190) Institute of Infrastructure Technology Research and Management (IITRAM) - Ahmedabad, Gujarat



191) Maharishi Markandeshwar - Ambala, Haryana



192) Galgotias College of Engineering & Technology - Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh



193) Dr DY Patil Institute of Technology - Pune, Maharashtra



194) National Institute of Technology Delhi - Delhi, Delhi



195) GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management - Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh



196) KLE Technological University - Dharwad, Karnataka



197) Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal`s Dwarkadas J Sanghvi College of Engineering - Mumbai Suburban, Maharashtra



198) Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering and Technology - Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh



199) BMS Institute of Technology & Management - Bengaluru, Karnataka



200) Vidya Jyothi Institute of Technology - Hyderabad, Telangana



MANAGEMENT

1) Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad - Ahmedabad, Gujarat



2) Indian Institute of Management Bangalore - Bengaluru, Karnataka



3) Indian Institute of Management Calcutta - Kolkata, West Bengal



4) Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi



5) Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode - Kozhikode, Kerala



6) Indian Institute of Management Lucknow - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh



7) Indian Institute of Management Indore - Indore, Madhya Pradesh



8) Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) - Jamshedpur, Jharkhand



9) National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai - Mumbai, Maharashtra



10) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



11) Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay - Mumbai, Maharashtra



12) Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur - Kharagpur, West Bengal



13) Management Development Institute - Gurugram, Haryana



14) Indian Institute of Management Raipur - Raipur, Chhattisgarh



15) Indian Institute of Management Ranchi - Ranchi, Jharkhand



16) Indian Institute of Management Rohtak - Rohtak, Haryana



17) Symbiosis Institute of Business Management - Pune, Maharashtra



18) Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu



19) Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee - Roorkee, Uttarakhand



20) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh



21) SP Jain Institute of Management & Research - Mumbai, Maharashtra



22) Indian Institute of Management Udaipur - Udaipur, Rajasthan



23) Indian Institute of Management Kashipur - Kashipur, Uttarakhand



4) Indian Institute of Foreign Trade - New Delhi, Delhi



25) SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies - Mumbai, Maharashtra



26) Indian Institute of Management Shillong - Shillong, Meghalaya



27) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



28) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh



29) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi



30) International Management Institute - New Delhi, Delhi



31) Great Lakes Institute of Management - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



32) ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana



33) Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam - Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh



34) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara, Punjab



35) XIM University - Bhubaneswar, Odisha



36) GOA Institute of Management - Sanquelim, Goa



36) Indian Institute of Management Jammu (IIMJ) - Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir



38) TA Pai Management Institute Manipal - Manipal, Karnataka



39) National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu



40) Chandigarh University - Mohali, Punjab



41) University of Petroleum and Energy Studies - Dehradun, Uttarakhand



42) MICA - Ahmedabad, Gujarat



43) Indian Institute of Management - Nagpur, Maharashtra



44) Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad - Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh



45) Nirma University - Ahmedabad, Gujarat



46) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) - Dhanbad, Jharkhand



47) Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (KL College of Engineering) - Vaddeswaram, Andhra Pradesh



48) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar, Odisha



49) Anna University - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



50) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh



51) Jaipuria Institute of Management - Noida, Uttar Pradesh



52) Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon - Gurgaon, Haryana



53) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology - Patiala, Punjab



54) BML Munjal University - Gurgaon, Haryana



55) Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar - Amritsar, Punjab



56) Birla Institute of Management Technology - Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh



57) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh



58) Institute of Rural Management Anand - Anand, Gujarat



59) International Management Institute, Kolkata - Kolkata, West Bengal



60) Fore School of Management - New Delhi, Delhi



60) Krea University - Sri City, Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh



62) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi, Delhi



63) PSG College of Technology - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



64) Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management - Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh



65) Graphic Era University - Dehradun, Uttarakhand



66) Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur - Sambalpur, Odisha



67) Panjab University - Chandigarh, Chandigarh



68) Principal LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research - Mumbai, Maharashtra



69) Indian Institute of Management Sirmaur - Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh



70) International Management Institute, Bhubaneswar - Bhubaneswar, Odisha



71) KJ Somaiya Institute of Management - Mumbai, Maharashtra



72) Christ University - Bengaluru, Karnataka



73) Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya - Gaya, Bihar



74) Rajagiri Business School - Cochin, Kerala



75) Institute of Management Technology - Hyderabad, Telangana





76) Visvesvaraya Technological University - Belgaum, Karnataka



77) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



78) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi, Jharkhand



78) Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh



80) Chitkara University - Rajpura, Punjab



81) Jaipuria Institute of Management - Jaipur, Rajasthan



82) Jagan Institute of Management Studies - Delhi, Delhi



83) Bharathidasan Institute of Management - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu



84) National Institute of Technology, Calicut - Kozhikode, Kerala



85) Manipal University, Jaipur - Jaipur, Rajasthan



86) Loyola Institute of Business Administration - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



87) Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh



88) Dayalbagh Educational Institute - Agra, Uttar Pradesh



89) Pandit Deendayal Energy University - Gandhinagar, Gujarat



90) IIHMR University - Jaipur, Rajasthan



91) Pune Institute of Business Management - Pune, Maharashtra



92) Amity University Haryana, Gurgaon - Gurugram, Haryana



93) Galgotias University - Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh



94) University of Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana



95) Institute of Management Technology, Nagpur - Nagpur, Maharashtra



96) Jain University, Bangalore - Bengaluru, Karnataka



96) Thiagarajar School of Management - Madurai, Tamil Nadu



98) Alliance University - Bengaluru, Karnataka



99) Gujarat University - Ahmedabad, Gujarat



100) Jamia Hamdard - New Delhi, Delhi



100) University of Jammu - Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir

PHARMACY

1) Jamia Hamdard - New Delhi, Delhi



2) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana



3) Panjab University - Chandigarh, Chandigarh



4) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali - Mohali, Punjab



5) Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani - Pilani, Rajasthan



6) JSS College of Pharmacy - Ooty, Tamil Nadu



7) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai, Maharashtra



8) JSS College of Pharmacy - Mysore, Karnataka



9) Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal - Udupi, Karnataka



10) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad - Gandhinagar, Gujarat



11) SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies - Mumbai, Maharashtra



12) SRM Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



13) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Guwahati - Guwahati, Assam



14) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



15) Annamalai University - Annamalainagar, Tamil Nadu



16) Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda - Vadodara, Gujarat



17) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh



18) Jadavpur University - Kolkata, West Bengal



19) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara, Punjab



20) Chitkara University - Rajpura, Punjab



21) Poona College of Pharmacy, Pune - Pune, Maharashtra



22) Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University - Delhi, Delhi



23) Banasthali Vidyapith - Banasthali, Rajasthan



24) Maharishi Markandeshwar - Ambala, Haryana



25) Punjabi University, Patiala - Patiala, Punjab



26) Central University of Punjab - Bathinda, Punjab



27) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Raebareli - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh



28) Nirma University - Ahmedabad, Gujarat



29) ISF College of Pharmacy - Moga, Punjab



30) Maharshi Dayanand University - Rohtak, Haryana



31) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



32) Bombay College of Pharmacy - Mumbai, Maharashtra



33) Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hissar - Hisar, Haryana



34) Vels Institute of Science Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) -Chennai - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



35) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi, Jharkhand



36) Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences - Solan, Himachal Pradesh



37) Chandigarh University - Mohali, Punjab



38) SVKM`s Dr Bhanuben Nanavati College of Pharmacy - Mumbai, Maharashtra



39) Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology - Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh



40) KLE College of Pharmacy, Belgaum - Belgaum, Karnataka



41) Dr DY Patil Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research - Pune, Maharashtra



42) The Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University - Nagpur, Maharashtra



43) Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya - Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Chhattisgarh



44) Kakatiya University - Hanumakonda ,Telangana



45) NGSM Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences - Mangaluru, Karnataka



46) RC Patel Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research - Shirpur, Maharashtra



47) Dibrugarh University - Dibrugarh, Assam



48) Integral University - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh



49) Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management - Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh



50) Nandha College of Pharmacy - Erode, Tamil Nadu



51) Acharya Nagarjuna University College of Science - Guntur, Andhra Pradesh



52) LM College of Pharmacy - Ahmedabad, Gujarat



53) Smt Kishoritai Bhoyar College of Pharmacy - Nagpur, Maharashtra



54) Shri Vishnu College of Pharmacy - Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh



55) Goa College of Pharmacy - Panaji, Goa



56) Amar Shaheed Baba Ajit Singh Jujhar Singh Memorial College of Pharmacy - Bela, Punjab



57) Acharya & B M Reddy College of Pharmacy - Bengaluru, Karnataka



58) Anurag University - Hyderabad, Telangana



59) Galgotias University - Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh



60) Mohan Lal Sukhadia University - Udaipur, Rajasthan



61) Kumaun University, Nainital- Nainital, Uttarakhand



62) MS Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences - Bengaluru, Karnataka



63) College of Pharmacy, Madras Medical College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



64) Suresh Gyan Vihar University - Jaipur, Rajasthan



65) YB Chavan College of Pharmacy - Aurangabad, Maharashtra



66) Sri Padmavathi Mahila Visvavidyalayam - Tirupathi, Andhra Pradesh



67) Vishnu Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research - Narsapur, Telangana



68) Sri Venkateswara College of Pharmacy - Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh



69) GLA University - Mathura, Uttar Pradesh



70) PSG College of Pharmacy - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



71) Raghavendra Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research - Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh



72) CMR College of Pharmacy - Rangareddy, Telangana



73) Bundelkhand University - Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh



74) Bharati Vidyapeeth College of Pharmacy, Kolhapur - Kolhapur, Maharashtra



75) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education And Research Hajipur - Hajipur, Bihar



76) AISSMS College of Pharmacy - Pune, Maharashtra



77) Chalapathi Institute of Pharmaceutical Science - Guntur, Andhra Pradesh



78) Pt Ravishankar Shukla University - Raipur, Chhattisgarh



79) Sam Higginbottom Institute of Agriculture, Technology & Sciences - Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh



80) Sri Adichunchanagiri College of Pharmacy - BG Nagara, Karnataka



81) College of Pharmacy, Pt BD Sharma, PGIMS - Rohtak, Haryana



82) Arulmigu Kalasalingam College of Pharmacy - Srivilliputtur, Tamil Nadu



83) Kurukshetra University - Kurukshetra, Haryana



84) Guru Nanak Institute of Pharmaceutical Science & Technology - Kolkata, West Bengal



85) KMCH College of Pharmacy - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



86) Parul University - Vadodara, Gujarat



87) Dr Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University - Pune, Maharashtra



88) Principal KM Kundnani College of Pharmacy - Mumbai, Maharashtra



89) Sri Venkateswara University - Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh



90) Marathwada Mitra Mandal`s College of Pharmacy - Pune, Maharashtra



91) Chandigarh College of Pharmacy, Landran - Landran, Punjab



92) Jaipur National University, Jaipur - Jaipur, Rajasthan



93) Gokaraju Rangaraju College of Pharmacy - Hyderabad, Telangana



94) Maliba Pharmacy College - Tarsadi Gujarat



40) KLE College of Pharmacy - Bengaluru, Karnataka



96) Al Shifa College of Pharmacy, Perinthalmanna - Malappuram, Kerala



97) KIET Group of Institutions - Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh



98) Krupanidhi College of Pharmacy - Bengaluru, Karnataka



99) CU Shah College of Pharmacy - Mumbai, Maharashtra



100) Nirmala College of Pharmacy, Mangalagiri - Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh



100) Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University - Gurgaon, Haryana

MEDICAL

1) All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Details New Delhi - Delhi

2) Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Chandigarh - Chandigarh

3) Christian Medical College - Vellore, Tamil Nadu

4) National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore - Bengaluru, Karnataka

5) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

6) Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research Puducherry - Pondicherry

7) Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

8) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

9) Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

10) Kasturba Medical College, Manipal - Manipal, Karnataka

11) King George`s Medical University - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

12) Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai - Chennai, Tamil Nadu

13) Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences New Delhi - Delhi

14) St John's Medical College - Bengaluru, Karnataka

15) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai, Tamil Nadu

16) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur - Jodhpur, Rajasthan

17) Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth - Pune, Maharashtra

18) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar, Odisha

19) Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital - New Delhi, Delhi



20) SRM Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



21) Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research - Kolkata, West Bengal



22) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

23) Maulana Azad Medical College Delhi - Delhi

24) Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences - Wardha, Maharashtra

25) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai, Tamil Nadu

26) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar - Khordha, Odisha

27) Govt Medical College & Hospital Chandigarh - Chandigarh

28) University College of Medical Sciences Delhi - Delhi

29) Lady Hardinge Medical College New Delhi - Delhi

30) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar, Odisha

31) Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore - Mangaluru, Karnataka

32) Maharishi Markandeshwar - Ambala, Haryana

33) Jamia Hamdard - New Delhi, Delhi

34) JSS Medical College, Mysore - Mysuru, Karnataka

35) PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

36) Christian Medical College, Ludhiana - Ludhiana, Punjab

37) Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute - Ahmadabad, Gujarat

38) MS Ramaiah Medical College - Bengaluru, Karnataka

39) Chettinad Academy of Research and Education - Kelambakkam, Chengalpattu District, Tamil Nadu

40) Dayanand Medical College - Ludhiana, Punjab

41) Sawai Man Singh Medical College - Jaipur, Rajasthan



42) Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Deemed University - Karad, Maharashtra

43) Medical College Kolkata, West Bengal

44) SCB Medical College and Hospital - Cuttack, Odisha

45) Padmashree Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth - Mumbai, Maharashtra

46) Regional Institute of Medical Sciences - Imphal West, Manipur

47) Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute Puducherry - Pondicherry

48) All India Institute of Medical Sciences - Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

49) All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur - Raipur, Chhattisgarh

50) BJ Medical College - Ahmadabad, Gujarat

DENTAL

1) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai, Tamil Nadu

2) Manipal College of Dental Sciences - Manipal Udupi, Karnataka

3) Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth - Pune, Maharashtra

4) Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences - Delhi Delhi

5) King George`s Medical University - Lucknow Uttar Pradesh

6) AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences - Mangaluru, Karnataka

7) Manipal College of Dental Sciences Mangalore - Mangaluru, Karnataka

8) SRM Dental College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu

9) Govt Dental College - Nagpur, Maharashtra

10) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar, Odisha

11) Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences - Wardha, Maharashtra

12) JSS Dental College and Hospital - Mysuru, Karnataka

13) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai, Tamil Nadu

14) M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences - Bengaluru, Karnataka

15) Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences - Rohtak, Haryana

16) Jamia Millia Islamia - New Delhi, Delhi

17) Nair Hospital Dental College - Mumbai, Maharashtra

18) Government Dental College - Bengaluru, Karnataka

19) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

20) SDM College of Dental Sciences & Hospital - Dharwad, Karnataka

21) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

22) Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research - Chennai, Tamil Nadu

23) Yenepoya Dental College - Mangaluru, Karnataka

24) Vishnu Dental College - Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh

25) MGR Educational and Research Institute - Chennai, Tamil Nadu

26) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar, Odisha

27) Chettinad Dental College and Research Institute - Kelambakkam, Tamil Nadu

28) KLE Society's Institute of Dental Sciences - Bengaluru, Karnataka

29) Sree Balaji Dental College & Hospital - Chennai, Tamil Nadu

30) Government Dental College - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

31) Karnavati University Gandhinagar - Gujarat

32) Ragas Dental College & Hospital - Chennai, Tamil Nadu

33) Gitam Dental College & Hospital - Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

34) Raja Rajeswari Dental College & Hospital - Bengaluru, Karnataka

35) MGM Dental College - Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra

36) Government Dental College - Ahmedabad, Gujarat

37) MGVs Karmaveer Bhausaheb Hire Dental College - Nashik, Maharashtra

38) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

39) Govt Dental College - Indore, Madhya Pradesh

40) Guru Nanak Institute of Dental Sciences & Research - Kolkata, West Bengal

LAW

1) National Law School of India University - Bengaluru, Karnataka

2) National Law University - New Delhi, Delhi

3) Symbiosis Law School - Pune, Maharashtra

4) NALSAR University of Law - Hyderabad, Telangana

5) The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences - Kolkata, West Bengal

6) Indian Institute of Technology - Kharagpur, West Bengal

7) Jamia Millia Islamia - New Delhi, Delhi

8) Gujarat National Law University - Gandhinagar, Gujarat

9) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar, Odisha

10) National Law University - Jodhpur, Rajasthan

11) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar, Odisha

12) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

13) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara, Punjab

14) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai, Tamil Nadu

15) National Law Institute University - Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

16) Christ University - Bengaluru, Karnataka

17) Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

18) The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law - Patiala, Punjab

19) Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy - Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

20) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

21) University of Petroleum and Energy Studies - Dehradun, Uttarakhand

22) National University of Study & Research in Law - Ranchi, Jharkhand

23) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi, Delhi

24) National Law University and Judicial Academy - Kamrup, Assam

25) National Law University - Cuttack, Odisha

26) Army Institute of Law - Mohali, Punjab

27) Amity University Haryana - Gurugram, Haryana

28) Sikkim Government Law College - Burtuk, Gangtok, Sikkim

29) Indian Law Institute - New Delhi, Delhi

30) Panjab University - Chandigarh, Chandigarh

ARCHITECTURE

1) Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee - Roorkee, Uttarakhand

2) National Institute of Technology, Calicut - Kozhikode, Kerala

3) Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur - Kharagpur, West Bengal

4) School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi

5) National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu

6) Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur - Howrah, West Bengal

7) School of Planning & Architecture, Vijayawada - Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

8) Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur - Nagpur, Maharashtra

9) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi

10) School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal - Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

11) SRM Institute of Science and Technology- Chennai, Tamil Nadu

12) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara, Punjab

13) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

14) College of Engineering, Trivandrum - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

15) Manipal School of Architecture and Planning, Mahe - Udupi, Karnataka

16) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University - Katra, Jammu and Kashmir

17) MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology - Bengaluru, Karnataka

18) BMS College of Architecture - Bengaluru, Karnataka

19) Chandigarh University - Mohali, Punjab

20) Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology- Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

21) Nirma University - Ahmedabad, Gujarat

22) Chitkara University - Rajpura, Punjab

23) Thiagarajar College of Engineering - Madurai, Tamil Nadu

24) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi, Delhi

25) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi, Jharkhand

26) National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur - Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh

27) Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) - Chennai, Tamil Nadu

28) MGR Educational and Research Institute - Chennai, Tamil Nadu

29) Anna University - Chennai, Tamil Nadu

30) National Institute of Technology, Patna - Patna, Bihar