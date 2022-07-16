Published: 16th July 2022
NIRF 2022: Check out the complete list with all ranks from all categories including overall, universities, colleges and more
Overall, Universities, Engineering, Management, College, Medical, Pharmacy, Dental, Law, and Architecture are the categories
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 were announced by Minister of Education, Government of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, on July 15, Friday.
IIT Madras and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore continued to dominate the ranks occupying the first and the second position in the Overall category.
The Top 10 list in the Engineering category this year looks a lot like the list from last year. Why? Because similar to last year, as many as 8 IITs are featured on the list. Needless to say, IIT Madras managed to retain its number one spot plus made an appearance in the Top 10 list of Management category as well.
Here is the complete NIRF Ranking 2022 list of all categories, namely, Overall, Universities, Engineering, Management, College, Medical, Pharmacy, Dental, Law, and Architecture. Here they are:
OVERALL RANKINGS
1) Indian Institute of Technology, Madras - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
2) Indian Institute of Science - Bengaluru, Karnataka
3) Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay - Mumbai, Maharashtra
4) Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi - New Delhi
5) Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur - Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
6) Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur - Kharagpur, West Bengal
7) Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee - Roorkee, Uttarakhand
8) Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati - Guwahati Assam
9 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi - Delhi
10) Jawaharlal Nehru University - Delhi
11) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
12) Jadavpur University - Kolkata West Bengal
13) Jamia Millia Islamia - Delhi
14) Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana
15) Calcutta University - Kolkata, West Bengal
16) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
17) Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal - Manipal, Karnataka
18) Vellore Institute of Technology - Vellore, Tamil Nadu
19) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
20) University of Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana
21) National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
22) Anna University - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
23) University of Delhi - Delhi
24) Bharathiar University - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
25) Savitribai Phule Pune University - Pune, Maharashtra
26) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Pune - Pune Maharashtra
27) National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal - Surathkal, Karnataka
28) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai, Maharashtra
29) Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
30) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
31) Indian Institute of Technology, Indore - Indore, Madhya Pradesh
32) Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani - Pilani, Rajasthan
33) Homi Bhabha National Institute - Mumbai, Maharashtra
34) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
35) Indian Institute of Technology Ropar - Rupnagar, Punjab
36) SRM Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
37) Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar - Gandhinagar, Gujarat
38) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) - Dhanbad, Jharkhand
39) National Institute of Technology Rourkela - Rourkela, Odisha
40) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Kolkata - Mohanpur, West Bengal
41) Panjab University - Chandigarh
42) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh
43) Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi - Mandi, Himachal Pradesh
44) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
45) National Institute of Technology Warangal - Warangal, Telangana
46) Osmania University - Hyderabad, Telangana
47) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Mohali - Mohali, Punjab
48) Chandigarh University - Mohali, Punjab
49) Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy - Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu
50) Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education - Srivilliputtur, Tamil Nadu
51) Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam - Kottayam Kerala
52) Kerala University - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
53) Alagappa University - Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu
54) Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry - Puducherry
54) Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) - Vaddeswaram, Andhra Pradesh
54) Mysore University - Mysuru, Karnataka
57) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology - Patiala, Punjab
58) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara, Punjab
59) Indian Institute of Technology, Patna - Patna Bihar
60) JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research - Mysuru, Karnataka
61) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Bhopal - Bhopal Madhya Pradesh
62) Symbiosis International - Pune, Maharashtra
63) Delhi Technological University - New Delhi, Delhi
64) Gauhati University - Guwahati, Assam
65) Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
66) Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur - Howrah West Bengal
67) Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai Tamil Nadu
68) Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur - Nagpur Maharashtra
69) Cochin University of Science and Technology - Cochin, Kerala
70) University of Madras - Chennai Tamil Nadu
71) Andhra University, Visakhapatnam - Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
72) National Institute of Technology Durgapur - Durgapur, West Bengal
73) Gujarat University - Ahmedabad, Gujarat
74) Jamia Hamdard - New Delhi, Delhi
75) King George`s Medical University - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
76) Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth - Pune, Maharashtra
76) National Institute of Technology, Silchar - Silchar, Assam
78) Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
79) Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode - Kozhikode, Kerala
80) Guru Nanak Dev Universit - Amritsar, Punjab
81) Mumbai University - Mumbai, Maharashtra
82) Bharathidasan University - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
83) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
84) University of Kashmir - Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
85) Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar - Jalandhar, Punjab
86) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur - Jodhpur, Rajasthan
87) Banasthali Vidyapith - Banasthali, Rajasthan
88) Madurai Kamaraj University - Madurai, Tamil Nadu
89) SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies - Mumbai, Maharashtra
90) Tezpur University - Tezpur, Assam
91) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur, Rajasthan
92) Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences - Wardha, Maharashtra
93) University of Jammu - Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir
94) Shiv Nadar University - Dadri, Uttar Pradesh
95) Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
96) Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering - Kancheepuram Tamil Nadu
97) University of Petroleum and Energy Studies - Dehradun, Uttarakhand
98) Bangalore University - Bangalore, Karnataka
99) Tata Institute of Social Sciences - Mumbai, Maharashtra
100) Visvesvaraya Technological University - Belgaum, Karnataka
UNIVERSITIES
1) Indian Institute of Science - Bengaluru, Karnataka
2) Jawaharlal Nehru University - New Delhi, Delhi
3) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi
4) Jadavpur University - Kolkata, West Bengal
5) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
7) Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal - Manipal, Karnataka
8) Calcutta University - Kolkata, West Bengal
9) Vellore Institute of Technology - Vellore, Tamil Nadu
10) University of Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana
12) Savitribai Phule Pune University - Pune, Maharashtra
13) University of Delhi - Delhi, Delhi
14) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai, Maharashtra
15) Bharathiar University - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
16) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
17) Homi Bhabha National Institute - Mumbai, Maharashtra
18) Birla Institute of Technology & Science - Pilani - Pilani, Rajasthan
19) SRM Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
20) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
20) Anna University - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
22) Amity University - Gautam, Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh
25) Panjab University - Chandigarh, Chandigarh
24) Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy - Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu
25) Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education - Srivilliputtur, Tamil Nadu
26) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
27) Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) - Vaddeswaram, Andhra Pradesh
28) Alagappa University - Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu
29) Chandigarh University - Mohali, Punjab
30) Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam - Kottayam, Kerala
31) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology - Patiala, Punjab
32) Symbiosis International - Pune, Maharashtra
33) Mysore University - Mysuru, Karnataka
34) JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research - Mysuru, Karnataka
36) Andhra University, Visakhapatnam - Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
36) Gauhati University - Guwahati, Assam
38) Delhi Technological University - New Delhi, Delhi
39) University of Madras - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
40) Kerala University - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
41) Cochin University of Science and Technology - Cochin, Kerala
41) Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth - Pune, Maharashtra
43) Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
44) Guru Nanak Dev University - Amritsar, Punjab
45) Jamia Hamdard - New Delhi, Delhi
45) Mumbai University - Mumbai, Maharashtra
47) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara, Punjab
48) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
49) Banasthali Vidyapith - Banasthali, Rajasthan
50) King George`s Medical University - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
51) SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies - Mumbai, Maharashtra
52) Madurai Kamaraj University - Madurai, Tamil Nadu
53) University of Kashmir - Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
54) Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences - Wardha, Maharashtra
55) Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
56) University of Jammu - Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir
57) Bharathidasan University - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
58) Gujarat University - Ahmedabad, Gujarat
59) Tezpur University - Tezpur, Assam
60) Tata Institute of Social Sciences - Mumbai, Maharashtra
61) Shiv Nadar University - Dadri, Uttar Pradesh
62) Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
63) Periyar University - Salem, Tamil Nadu
64) Bangalore University - Bangalore, Karnataka
65) University of Petroleum and Energy Studies - Dehradun, Uttarakhand
66) North Eastern Hill University - Shillong, Meghalaya
67) Sri Venkateswara University - Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh
68) Pondicherry University - Puducherry, Pondicherry
69) Calicut University, Thenhipalem - Malappuram, Kerala
70) Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth Mahatma Gandhi Medical College Campus - Puducherry, Pondicherry
71) Christ University - Bengaluru, Karnataka
72) Visvesvaraya Technological University - Belgaum, Karnataka
73) Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Deemed University, Karad - Karad, Maharashtra
74) Graphic Era University - Dehradun, Uttarakhand
75) NITTE - Mangaluru, Karnataka
76) Bharati Vidyapeeth - Pune, Maharashtra
77) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi, Delhi
78) Mizoram University - Aizawl, Mizoram
79) Jain University, Bangalore - Bengaluru, Karnataka
81) Padmashree Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth, Mumbai - Mumbai, Maharashtra
80) Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli - Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu
81) Central University of Punjab - Bathinda, Punjab
83) Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Aurangabad - Aurangabad Maharashtra
84) Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science & Higher Education for Women - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
85) Central University of Tamil Nadu - Tiruvarur, Tamil Nadu
86) Kuvempu University - Shivamogga, Karnataka
87) The University of Burdwan - Bardhaman, West Bengal
88) KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research - Belagavi, Karnataka
88) Ashoka University - Sonepat, Haryana
88) Utkal University - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
91) Maharishi Markandeshwar - Ambala, Haryana
92) Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management - Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
94) Maharshi Dayanand University - Rohtak, Haryana
93) Chettinad Academy of Research and Education - Kelambakkam, Chengalpattu District Tamil Nadu
95) Vignan's Foundation for Science, Technology and Research - Guntur, Andhra Pradesh
96) Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences - Solan, Himachal Pradesh
97) Yenepoya University - Mangaluru, Karnataka
98) Visva Bharati - Santiniketan, West Bengal
99) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi, Jharkhand
100) MGR Educational and Research Institute - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
COLLEGES
1) Miranda House - Delhi, Delhi
2) Hindu College - Delhi, Delhi
3) Presidency College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
4) Loyola College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
5) Lady Shri Ram College For Women - New Delhi, Delhi
6) PSGR Krishnammal College for Women - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
7) Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College - New Delhi, Delhi
8) St Xavier`s College - Kolkata, West Bengal
9) Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira - Howrah, West Bengal
10) Kirori Mal College - Delhi, Delhi
11) St Stephens's College - Delhi, Delhi
12) Shri Ram College of Commerce - Delhi, Delhi
13) Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College - Rahara, West Bengal
14) Hans Raj College - Delhi, Delhi
14) Sri Venkateswara College - Delhi, Delhi
16) Lady Irwin College - Delhi, Delhi
17) Madras Christian College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
18) Acharya Narendra Dev College - New Delhi, Delhi
19) Ramakrishna Mission Residential College - Kolkata, West Bengal
20) PSG College of Arts and Science - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
21) Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College - New Delhi, Delhi
22) Thiagarajar College - Madurai, Tamil Nadu
23) Gargi College - Delhi, Delhi
24) University College, Thiruvananthapuram - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
25) Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences - New Delhi, Delhi
26) St Joseph`s College, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
27) Rajagiri College of Social Sciences - Ernakulam, Kerala
28) Deshbandhu College - New Delhi, Delhi
29) Daulat Ram College - Delhi, Delhi
30) VO Chidambaram College - Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu
31) Kongunadu Arts & Science College - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
32) Government Arts College - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
33) Sri Krishna Arts and Science College - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
34) Maitreyi College - New Delhi, Delhi
35) Dyal Singh College - New Delhi, Delhi
36) Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women - Delhi
37) St Teresa`s College, Ernakulam - Ernakulam, Kerala
39) Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College - Delhi, Delhi
40) Kamala Nehru College - Delhi, Delhi
41) Ramanujan College - New Delhi, Delhi
42) IC College of Home Science - Hisar, Haryana
43) Bishop Heber College - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
44) Jesus & Mary College - New Delhi, Delhi
45) Pachhunga University College - Aizawl, Mizoram
46) Government Home Science College, Sector-10 - Chandigarh, Chandigarh
47) Queen Mary`s College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
48) Maharaja Agrasen College - Delhi, Delhi
49) Virudhunagar Hindu Nadars Senthikumara Nadar College - Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu
50) Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
51) Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies - New Delhi, Delhi
52) St Xavier's College - Ahmedabad, Gujarat
53) Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
54) Alagappa Government Arts College, Karaikudi - Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu
55) MS Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce - Bengaluru, Karnataka
56) Mar Athanasius College - Kothamangalam, Kerala
57) Ferugusson College (Autonomous) - Pune, Maharashtra
58) Bishop Moore College, Mavelikkara, Alappuzha - Alappuzha, Kerala
59) Sacred Heart College - Ernakulam, Kerala
60) Maharaja`s College, Ernakulam - Ernakulam, Kerala
61) Indraprastha College for Women - Delhi, Delhi
62) SB College, Changanacherry - Kottayam, Kerala - 62
63) St Thomas College, Thrissur - Thrissur, Kerala - 63
63) Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce - Delhi, Delhi
65) Ethiraj College for Women - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
66) Ramjas College - Delhi, Delhi
67) Holy Cross College, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
68) St Xavier`s College, Palayamkottai - Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu - 68
69) College of Social Work Nirmala-Niketan - Mumbai, Maharashtra
70) Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya College of Arts and Science - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
70) Shivaji College - Delhi, Delhi
72) Women`s Christian College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
73) Raja Narendra Lal Khan Women's College - Autonomous - Midnapore, West Bengal
74) Bethune College - Kolkata, West Bengal
75) Institute of Home Economics - New Delhi, Delhi
76) Stella Maris College for Women - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
77) Shyam Lal College - Delhi, Delhi
78) St Joseph`s College, Devagiri - Kozhikode, Kerala
79) Jamal Mohamed College, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
80) Kanchi Mamunivar Government Institute for Postgraduate Studies and Research - Puducherry, Pondicherry
81) CMS College Kottayam - Kottayam, Kerala
82) Sacred Heart College (Autonomous) - Tirupattur, Tamil Nadu
83) Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College - Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu
84) Keshav Mahavidyalya - Delhi, Delhi
85) Government Victoria College, Palakkad - Palakkad, Kerala
86) Lady Doak College - Madurai, Tamil Nadu
87) St Xavier`s College - Mumbai, Maharashtra
88) Dr NGP Arts and Science College - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
89) Bishop Kurialacherry College For Women, Amalagiri P.O Kottayam - Kottayam, Kerala
90) Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
91) Nesamony Memorial Christian College, Kanyakumari Dist. - Marthandam, Tamil Nadu
92) Fatima Mata National College, Kollam - Kollam, Kerala
93) St Joseph`s College of Commerce - Bengaluru, Karnataka
94) Andhra Loyola College - Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh
94) Women`s Christian College, Nagercoil - Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu
96) Scott Christian College, Nagercoil - Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu
97) Union Christian College - Ernakulam, Kerala
97) Midnapore College - Paschim, Medinipur West Bengal
99) Mahatma Gandhi Government Arts College - Mahe, Pondicherry
100) Vellalar College for Women - Erode, Tamil Nadu
RESEARCH
1) Indian Institute of Science - Bengaluru, Karnataka
2) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
3) Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi
4) Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay - Mumbai, Maharashtra
5) Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur - Kharagpur, West Bengal
6) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
7) Tata Institute of Fundamental Research - Mumbai, Maharashtra
8) Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee - Roorkee, Uttarakhand
9) All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi
10) Vellore Institute of Technology - Vellore, Tamil Nadu
11) Homi Bhabha National Institute - Mumbai, Maharashtra
12) Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana
13) Jadavpur University - Kolkata, West Bengal
14) Jawaharlal Nehru University - New Delhi, Delhi
15) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
16) University of Delhi - Delhi, Delhi
17) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Pune - Pune, Maharashtra
18) Academy of Scientific & Innovative Research - Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh
19) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi
20) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) - Dhanbad, Jharkhand
21) Anna University - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
22) Bharathiar University - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
23) National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
24) National Institute of Technology Rourkela - Rourkela, Odisha
25) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai, Maharashtra
26) Indian Institute of Technology Indore - Indore, Madhya Pradesh
27) University of Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana
28) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
29) Panjab University - Chandigarh, Chandigarh
30) Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal - Manipal, Karnataka
31) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
32) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Kolkata - Mohanpur, West Bengal
33) Birla Institute of Technology & Science - Pilani - Pilani, Rajasthan
34) Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar - Gandhinagar, Gujarat
35) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology - Patiala, Punjab
36) SRM Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
37) Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
38) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh
39) Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi - Mandi, Himachal Pradesh
40) Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur - Howrah, West Bengal
41) Indian Institute of Technology, Patna - Patna Bihar
42) National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore - Bangalore, Karnataka
43) Alagappa University - Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu
44) Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy - Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu
45) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
46) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur, Rajasthan
47) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
48) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
49) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Bhopal - Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
50) National Institute of Technology, Silchar - Silchar, Assam
ENGINEERING
1) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
2) Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi
3) Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay - Mumbai, Maharashtra
4) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
5) Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur - Kharagpur, West Bengal
6) Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee - Roorkee, Uttarakhand
7) Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati - Guwahati, Assam
8) National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
9) Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana
10) National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal - Surathkal, Karnataka
11) Jadavpur University - Kolkata, West Bengal
12) Vellore Institute of Technology - Vellore, Tamil Nadu
13) Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
14) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) - Dhanbad, Jharkhand
15) National Institute of Technology Rourkela - Rourkela, Odisha
16) Indian Institute of Technology Indore - Indore, Madhya Pradesh
17) Anna University - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
18) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai, Maharashtra
19) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
20) Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi - Mandi, Himachal Pradesh
21) National Institute of Technology Warangal - Warangal, Telangana
22) Indian Institute of Technology Ropar - Rupnagar, Punjab
23) Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar - Gandhinagar, Gujarat
24) SRM Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
25) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh
26) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi
27) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
28) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology - Patiala, Punjab
29) Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani - Pilani, Rajasthan
30) Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur - Jodhpur, Rajasthan
31) National Institute of Technology, Calicut - Kozhikode, Kerala
32) Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur - Nagpur, Maharashtra
33) Indian Institute of Technology, Patna - Patna, Bihar
34) National Institute of Technology Durgapur - Durgapur, West Bengal
35) Delhi Technological University - New Delhi, Delhi
36) Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
37) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
38) National Institute of Technology, Silchar - Silchar, Assam
39) Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education - Srivilliputtur, Tamil Nadu
40) Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur - Howrah, West Bengal
41) Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy - Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu
42) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
43) Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
44) Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) - Vaddeswaram, Andhra Pradesh
45) Chandigarh University - Mohali, Punjab
46) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur, Rajasthan
47) Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology - Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh
48) Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering - Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu
49) Visvesvaraya Technological University - Belgaum, Karnataka
50) National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra - Kurukshetra, Haryana
51) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara, Punjab
52) Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar - Jalandhar, Punjab
53) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi, Jharkhand
54) Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
55) Manipal Institute of Technology - Manipal, Karnataka
56) Indian Institute of Technology, Tirupati - Yerpedu, Andhra Pradesh
57) PSG College of Technology - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
58) Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology - Surat, Gujarat
59) Banasthali Vidyapith - Banasthali, Rajasthan
60) National Institute of Technology Meghalaya - Shillong, Meghalaya
61) University of Petroleum and Energy Studies - Dehradun, Uttarakhand
62) International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana
63) National Institute of Technology, Patna - Patna, Bihar
64) Graphic Era University - Dehradun, Uttarakhand
65) National Institute of Technology, Raipur - Raipur, Chhattisgarh
66) National Institute of Technology Srinagar - Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
67) MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology - Bengaluru, Karnataka
68) Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad - Palakkad, Kerala
69) Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi
70) Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology - Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
71) Defence Institute of Advanced Technology - Pune, Maharashtra
72) College of Engineering, Pune - Pune, Maharashtra
73) Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
74) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi, Delhi
75) Manipal University, Jaipur - Jaipur, Rajasthan
76) Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University - Hyderabad, Telangana
77) AU College of Engineering (A) - Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
78) Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management - Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh
79) Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) - South West Delhi
81) International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore - Bengaluru, Karnataka
82) Pandit Dwarka Prasad Mishra Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Jabalpur - Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh
83) BMS College of Engineering - Bengaluru, Karnataka
84) Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr Sagunthala R & D Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
85) Thiagarajar College of Engineering - Madurai, Tamil Nadu
86) National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management - Thanjavur (NIFTEM - Thanjavur) - Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu
87) Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University), Chandigarh - Chandigarh Chandigarh
88) National Institute of Technology Goa - Ponda, Goa
89) RV College of Engineering - Bengaluru, Karnataka
90) National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur - Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
91) SR University - Warangal, Telangana
92) Panjab University - Chandigarh, Chandigarh
93) Indian Institute of Information Technology Allahabad - Prayagraj (Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh
94) Jaypee Institute of Information Technology - Noida, Uttar Pradesh
95) Rajalakshmi Engineering College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
96) The Northcap University - Gurugram, Haryana
97) Siddaganga Institute of Technology - Tumkur, Karnataka
98) CV Raman Global University, Odisha - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
99) Vignan's Foundation for Science, Technology and Research - Guntur, Andhra Pradesh
100) PES University - Bengaluru, Karnataka
101) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University - Katra, Jammu and Kashmir
102) Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management - Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
102) BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
104) Coimbatore Institute of Technology - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
105) Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies - Faridabad, Haryana
106) Pandit Deendayal Energy University - Gandhinagar, Gujarat
107) Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
108) National Institute of Technology Manipur - Imphal, Manipur
108) Kumaraguru College of Technology - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
110) College of Engineering, Trivandrum - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
111) Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology - Burla - Odisha
112) Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati - Guwahati, Assam
113) Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology - Hyderabad, Telangana
114) Amity University Haryana, Gurgaon - Gurugram, Haryana
115) Jain University, Bangalore - Bengaluru, Karnataka
116) Dr Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University - Pune, Maharashtra
117) University College of Engineering - Hyderabad, Telangana
118) Kongu Engineering College - Perundurai, Tamil Nadu
119) Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI, Mumbai) - Mumbai, Maharashtra
120) Dayalbagh Educational Institute - Agra, Uttar Pradesh
121) New Horizon College of Engineering - Bengaluru, Karnataka
122) Sri Krishna College of Technology - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
123) Tezpur University - Tezpur, Assam
124) PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
125) Nirma University - Ahmedabad, Gujarat
125) Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences - Solan, Himachal Pradesh
127) National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship & Management - Sonipat, Haryana
128) National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur- Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh
129) Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University - Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh
129) Mepco Schlenk Engineering College - Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu
131) National Institute of Technology Uttarakhand - Srinagar (Garhwal), Uttarakhand
131) Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University College of Engineering - Pune, Maharashtra
133) Amity University, Jaipur - Jaipur Rajasthan
134) Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology - Gandhinagar, Gujarat
135) SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies - Mumbai, Maharashtra
136) National Institute of Technology Puducherry - Karaikal, Pondicherry
137) PES College of Engineering, Mandya - Mandya, Karnataka
138) Jaypee University of Information Technology - Solan, Himachal Pradesh
139) Chandigarh Engineering College - Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Punjab
140) Anurag University - Hyderabad, Telangana
141) Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College - Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh
142) Vishwakarma Institute of Technology - Pune, Maharashtra
143) JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA - Faridabad, Haryana
144) Chitkara University - Rajpura, Punjab
145) Noida Institute of Engineering & Technology - Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh
146) Shri Ramdeobaba College of Engineering and Management - Nagpur, Maharashtra
147) Galgotias University - Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh
148) Goka Raju Ranga Raju Institute of Engineering & Technology - Hyderabad, Telangana
149) Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda - Vadodara, Gujarat
150) Pondicherry Engineering College - Puducherry, Pondicherry
150) National Institute of Advanced Manufacturing Technology, Ranchi - Ranchi, Jharkhand
152) Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
153) Amity University, Gwalior - Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh
154) RMK Engineering College - Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu
154) Mahindra University - Hyderabad, Telangana
156) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
157) Sri Sairam Engineering College - Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu
158) JSS Science and Technology University - Mysuru, Karnataka
159) Vels Institute of Science Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) -Chennai - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
160) Government College of Technology - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
161) Silicon Institute of Technology (SIT), Bhubaneswar - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
162) Vardhaman College of Engineering - Rangareddy, Telangana
163) GH Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur - Nagpur, Maharashtra
164) Sharda University - Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh
165) Sree Vidyanikethan Engineering College - Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh
166) Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology - Hyderabad, Telangana
167) Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan`s Sardar Patel Institute of Technology - Mumbai, Maharashtra
167) Rabindranath Tagore University - Raisen, Madhya Pradesh
169) National Engineering College - Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu
170) CVR College of Engineering| Ibrahimpatan, Telangana
171) National Institute of Technology Arunachal Pradesh - Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh
172) Army Institute of Technology - Pune, Maharashtra
173) National Institute of Technology Sikkim - South Sikkim, Sikkim
174) Sona College of Technology - Salem, Tamil Nadu
175) NMAM Institute of Technology - Nitte, Udupi, Karnataka
175) Chennai Institute of Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
177) Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women - Delhi, Delhi
178) Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering & Technology - Longowal, Punjab
179) DIT University - Dehradun, Uttarakhand
180) C M R Institute of Technology - Bengaluru, Karnataka
181) Easwari Engineering College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
182) Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology - Amethi, Uttar Pradesh
183) Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology - Bengaluru, Karnataka
184) Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing, Kancheepuram - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
185) Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering - Nagpur, Maharashtra
186) GLA University - Mathura, Uttar Pradesh
187) KIET Group of Institutions - Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh
188) GMR Institute of Technology - Rajam, Andhra Pradesh
189) Christ University - Bengaluru, Karnataka
190) Institute of Infrastructure Technology Research and Management (IITRAM) - Ahmedabad, Gujarat
191) Maharishi Markandeshwar - Ambala, Haryana
192) Galgotias College of Engineering & Technology - Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh
193) Dr DY Patil Institute of Technology - Pune, Maharashtra
194) National Institute of Technology Delhi - Delhi, Delhi
195) GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management - Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh
196) KLE Technological University - Dharwad, Karnataka
197) Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal`s Dwarkadas J Sanghvi College of Engineering - Mumbai Suburban, Maharashtra
198) Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering and Technology - Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh
199) BMS Institute of Technology & Management - Bengaluru, Karnataka
200) Vidya Jyothi Institute of Technology - Hyderabad, Telangana
MANAGEMENT
1) Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad - Ahmedabad, Gujarat
2) Indian Institute of Management Bangalore - Bengaluru, Karnataka
3) Indian Institute of Management Calcutta - Kolkata, West Bengal
4) Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi
5) Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode - Kozhikode, Kerala
6) Indian Institute of Management Lucknow - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
7) Indian Institute of Management Indore - Indore, Madhya Pradesh
8) Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) - Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
9) National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai - Mumbai, Maharashtra
10) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
11) Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay - Mumbai, Maharashtra
12) Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur - Kharagpur, West Bengal
13) Management Development Institute - Gurugram, Haryana
14) Indian Institute of Management Raipur - Raipur, Chhattisgarh
15) Indian Institute of Management Ranchi - Ranchi, Jharkhand
16) Indian Institute of Management Rohtak - Rohtak, Haryana
17) Symbiosis Institute of Business Management - Pune, Maharashtra
18) Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
19) Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee - Roorkee, Uttarakhand
20) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
21) SP Jain Institute of Management & Research - Mumbai, Maharashtra
22) Indian Institute of Management Udaipur - Udaipur, Rajasthan
23) Indian Institute of Management Kashipur - Kashipur, Uttarakhand
4) Indian Institute of Foreign Trade - New Delhi, Delhi
25) SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies - Mumbai, Maharashtra
26) Indian Institute of Management Shillong - Shillong, Meghalaya
27) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
28) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh
29) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi
30) International Management Institute - New Delhi, Delhi
31) Great Lakes Institute of Management - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
32) ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana
33) Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam - Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
34) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara, Punjab
35) XIM University - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
36) GOA Institute of Management - Sanquelim, Goa
36) Indian Institute of Management Jammu (IIMJ) - Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir
38) TA Pai Management Institute Manipal - Manipal, Karnataka
39) National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
40) Chandigarh University - Mohali, Punjab
41) University of Petroleum and Energy Studies - Dehradun, Uttarakhand
42) MICA - Ahmedabad, Gujarat
43) Indian Institute of Management - Nagpur, Maharashtra
44) Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad - Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh
45) Nirma University - Ahmedabad, Gujarat
46) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) - Dhanbad, Jharkhand
47) Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (KL College of Engineering) - Vaddeswaram, Andhra Pradesh
48) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
49) Anna University - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
50) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
51) Jaipuria Institute of Management - Noida, Uttar Pradesh
52) Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon - Gurgaon, Haryana
53) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology - Patiala, Punjab
54) BML Munjal University - Gurgaon, Haryana
55) Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar - Amritsar, Punjab
56) Birla Institute of Management Technology - Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh
57) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
58) Institute of Rural Management Anand - Anand, Gujarat
59) International Management Institute, Kolkata - Kolkata, West Bengal
60) Fore School of Management - New Delhi, Delhi
60) Krea University - Sri City, Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh
62) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi, Delhi
63) PSG College of Technology - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
64) Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management - Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh
65) Graphic Era University - Dehradun, Uttarakhand
66) Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur - Sambalpur, Odisha
67) Panjab University - Chandigarh, Chandigarh
68) Principal LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research - Mumbai, Maharashtra
69) Indian Institute of Management Sirmaur - Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh
70) International Management Institute, Bhubaneswar - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
71) KJ Somaiya Institute of Management - Mumbai, Maharashtra
72) Christ University - Bengaluru, Karnataka
73) Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya - Gaya, Bihar
74) Rajagiri Business School - Cochin, Kerala
75) Institute of Management Technology - Hyderabad, Telangana
76) Visvesvaraya Technological University - Belgaum, Karnataka
77) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
78) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi, Jharkhand
78) Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
80) Chitkara University - Rajpura, Punjab
81) Jaipuria Institute of Management - Jaipur, Rajasthan
82) Jagan Institute of Management Studies - Delhi, Delhi
83) Bharathidasan Institute of Management - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
84) National Institute of Technology, Calicut - Kozhikode, Kerala
85) Manipal University, Jaipur - Jaipur, Rajasthan
86) Loyola Institute of Business Administration - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
87) Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
88) Dayalbagh Educational Institute - Agra, Uttar Pradesh
89) Pandit Deendayal Energy University - Gandhinagar, Gujarat
90) IIHMR University - Jaipur, Rajasthan
91) Pune Institute of Business Management - Pune, Maharashtra
92) Amity University Haryana, Gurgaon - Gurugram, Haryana
93) Galgotias University - Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh
94) University of Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana
95) Institute of Management Technology, Nagpur - Nagpur, Maharashtra
96) Jain University, Bangalore - Bengaluru, Karnataka
96) Thiagarajar School of Management - Madurai, Tamil Nadu
98) Alliance University - Bengaluru, Karnataka
99) Gujarat University - Ahmedabad, Gujarat
100) Jamia Hamdard - New Delhi, Delhi
100) University of Jammu - Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir
PHARMACY
1) Jamia Hamdard - New Delhi, Delhi
2) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana
3) Panjab University - Chandigarh, Chandigarh
4) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali - Mohali, Punjab
5) Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani - Pilani, Rajasthan
6) JSS College of Pharmacy - Ooty, Tamil Nadu
7) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai, Maharashtra
8) JSS College of Pharmacy - Mysore, Karnataka
9) Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal - Udupi, Karnataka
10) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad - Gandhinagar, Gujarat
11) SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies - Mumbai, Maharashtra
12) SRM Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
13) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Guwahati - Guwahati, Assam
14) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
15) Annamalai University - Annamalainagar, Tamil Nadu
16) Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda - Vadodara, Gujarat
17) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh
18) Jadavpur University - Kolkata, West Bengal
19) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara, Punjab
20) Chitkara University - Rajpura, Punjab
21) Poona College of Pharmacy, Pune - Pune, Maharashtra
22) Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University - Delhi, Delhi
23) Banasthali Vidyapith - Banasthali, Rajasthan
24) Maharishi Markandeshwar - Ambala, Haryana
25) Punjabi University, Patiala - Patiala, Punjab
26) Central University of Punjab - Bathinda, Punjab
27) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Raebareli - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
28) Nirma University - Ahmedabad, Gujarat
29) ISF College of Pharmacy - Moga, Punjab
30) Maharshi Dayanand University - Rohtak, Haryana
31) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
32) Bombay College of Pharmacy - Mumbai, Maharashtra
33) Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hissar - Hisar, Haryana
34) Vels Institute of Science Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) -Chennai - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
35) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi, Jharkhand
36) Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences - Solan, Himachal Pradesh
37) Chandigarh University - Mohali, Punjab
38) SVKM`s Dr Bhanuben Nanavati College of Pharmacy - Mumbai, Maharashtra
39) Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology - Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh
40) KLE College of Pharmacy, Belgaum - Belgaum, Karnataka
41) Dr DY Patil Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research - Pune, Maharashtra
42) The Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University - Nagpur, Maharashtra
43) Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya - Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Chhattisgarh
44) Kakatiya University - Hanumakonda ,Telangana
45) NGSM Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences - Mangaluru, Karnataka
46) RC Patel Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research - Shirpur, Maharashtra
47) Dibrugarh University - Dibrugarh, Assam
48) Integral University - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
49) Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management - Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
50) Nandha College of Pharmacy - Erode, Tamil Nadu
51) Acharya Nagarjuna University College of Science - Guntur, Andhra Pradesh
52) LM College of Pharmacy - Ahmedabad, Gujarat
53) Smt Kishoritai Bhoyar College of Pharmacy - Nagpur, Maharashtra
54) Shri Vishnu College of Pharmacy - Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh
55) Goa College of Pharmacy - Panaji, Goa
56) Amar Shaheed Baba Ajit Singh Jujhar Singh Memorial College of Pharmacy - Bela, Punjab
57) Acharya & B M Reddy College of Pharmacy - Bengaluru, Karnataka
58) Anurag University - Hyderabad, Telangana
59) Galgotias University - Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh
60) Mohan Lal Sukhadia University - Udaipur, Rajasthan
61) Kumaun University, Nainital- Nainital, Uttarakhand
62) MS Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences - Bengaluru, Karnataka
63) College of Pharmacy, Madras Medical College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
64) Suresh Gyan Vihar University - Jaipur, Rajasthan
65) YB Chavan College of Pharmacy - Aurangabad, Maharashtra
66) Sri Padmavathi Mahila Visvavidyalayam - Tirupathi, Andhra Pradesh
67) Vishnu Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research - Narsapur, Telangana
68) Sri Venkateswara College of Pharmacy - Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh
69) GLA University - Mathura, Uttar Pradesh
70) PSG College of Pharmacy - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
71) Raghavendra Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research - Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh
72) CMR College of Pharmacy - Rangareddy, Telangana
73) Bundelkhand University - Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh
74) Bharati Vidyapeeth College of Pharmacy, Kolhapur - Kolhapur, Maharashtra
75) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education And Research Hajipur - Hajipur, Bihar
76) AISSMS College of Pharmacy - Pune, Maharashtra
77) Chalapathi Institute of Pharmaceutical Science - Guntur, Andhra Pradesh
78) Pt Ravishankar Shukla University - Raipur, Chhattisgarh
79) Sam Higginbottom Institute of Agriculture, Technology & Sciences - Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh
80) Sri Adichunchanagiri College of Pharmacy - BG Nagara, Karnataka
81) College of Pharmacy, Pt BD Sharma, PGIMS - Rohtak, Haryana
82) Arulmigu Kalasalingam College of Pharmacy - Srivilliputtur, Tamil Nadu
83) Kurukshetra University - Kurukshetra, Haryana
84) Guru Nanak Institute of Pharmaceutical Science & Technology - Kolkata, West Bengal
85) KMCH College of Pharmacy - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
86) Parul University - Vadodara, Gujarat
87) Dr Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University - Pune, Maharashtra
88) Principal KM Kundnani College of Pharmacy - Mumbai, Maharashtra
89) Sri Venkateswara University - Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh
90) Marathwada Mitra Mandal`s College of Pharmacy - Pune, Maharashtra
91) Chandigarh College of Pharmacy, Landran - Landran, Punjab
92) Jaipur National University, Jaipur - Jaipur, Rajasthan
93) Gokaraju Rangaraju College of Pharmacy - Hyderabad, Telangana
94) Maliba Pharmacy College - Tarsadi Gujarat
40) KLE College of Pharmacy - Bengaluru, Karnataka
96) Al Shifa College of Pharmacy, Perinthalmanna - Malappuram, Kerala
97) KIET Group of Institutions - Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh
98) Krupanidhi College of Pharmacy - Bengaluru, Karnataka
99) CU Shah College of Pharmacy - Mumbai, Maharashtra
100) Nirmala College of Pharmacy, Mangalagiri - Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh
100) Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University - Gurgaon, Haryana
MEDICAL
1) All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Details New Delhi - Delhi
2) Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Chandigarh - Chandigarh
3) Christian Medical College - Vellore, Tamil Nadu
4) National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore - Bengaluru, Karnataka
5) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
6) Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research Puducherry - Pondicherry
7) Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
8) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
9) Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
10) Kasturba Medical College, Manipal - Manipal, Karnataka
11) King George`s Medical University - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
12) Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
13) Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences New Delhi - Delhi
14) St John's Medical College - Bengaluru, Karnataka
15) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
16) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur - Jodhpur, Rajasthan
17) Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth - Pune, Maharashtra
18) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
19) Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital - New Delhi, Delhi
20) SRM Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
21) Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research - Kolkata, West Bengal
22) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
23) Maulana Azad Medical College Delhi - Delhi
24) Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences - Wardha, Maharashtra
25) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
26) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar - Khordha, Odisha
27) Govt Medical College & Hospital Chandigarh - Chandigarh
28) University College of Medical Sciences Delhi - Delhi
29) Lady Hardinge Medical College New Delhi - Delhi
30) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
31) Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore - Mangaluru, Karnataka
32) Maharishi Markandeshwar - Ambala, Haryana
33) Jamia Hamdard - New Delhi, Delhi
34) JSS Medical College, Mysore - Mysuru, Karnataka
35) PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
36) Christian Medical College, Ludhiana - Ludhiana, Punjab
37) Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute - Ahmadabad, Gujarat
38) MS Ramaiah Medical College - Bengaluru, Karnataka
39) Chettinad Academy of Research and Education - Kelambakkam, Chengalpattu District, Tamil Nadu
40) Dayanand Medical College - Ludhiana, Punjab
41) Sawai Man Singh Medical College - Jaipur, Rajasthan
42) Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Deemed University - Karad, Maharashtra
43) Medical College Kolkata, West Bengal
44) SCB Medical College and Hospital - Cuttack, Odisha
45) Padmashree Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth - Mumbai, Maharashtra
46) Regional Institute of Medical Sciences - Imphal West, Manipur
47) Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute Puducherry - Pondicherry
48) All India Institute of Medical Sciences - Rishikesh, Uttarakhand
49) All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur - Raipur, Chhattisgarh
50) BJ Medical College - Ahmadabad, Gujarat
DENTAL
1) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
2) Manipal College of Dental Sciences - Manipal Udupi, Karnataka
3) Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth - Pune, Maharashtra
4) Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences - Delhi Delhi
5) King George`s Medical University - Lucknow Uttar Pradesh
6) AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences - Mangaluru, Karnataka
7) Manipal College of Dental Sciences Mangalore - Mangaluru, Karnataka
8) SRM Dental College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
9) Govt Dental College - Nagpur, Maharashtra
10) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
11) Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences - Wardha, Maharashtra
12) JSS Dental College and Hospital - Mysuru, Karnataka
13) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
14) M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences - Bengaluru, Karnataka
15) Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences - Rohtak, Haryana
16) Jamia Millia Islamia - New Delhi, Delhi
17) Nair Hospital Dental College - Mumbai, Maharashtra
18) Government Dental College - Bengaluru, Karnataka
19) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
20) SDM College of Dental Sciences & Hospital - Dharwad, Karnataka
21) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
22) Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
23) Yenepoya Dental College - Mangaluru, Karnataka
24) Vishnu Dental College - Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh
25) MGR Educational and Research Institute - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
26) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
27) Chettinad Dental College and Research Institute - Kelambakkam, Tamil Nadu
28) KLE Society's Institute of Dental Sciences - Bengaluru, Karnataka
29) Sree Balaji Dental College & Hospital - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
30) Government Dental College - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
31) Karnavati University Gandhinagar - Gujarat
32) Ragas Dental College & Hospital - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
33) Gitam Dental College & Hospital - Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
34) Raja Rajeswari Dental College & Hospital - Bengaluru, Karnataka
35) MGM Dental College - Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra
36) Government Dental College - Ahmedabad, Gujarat
37) MGVs Karmaveer Bhausaheb Hire Dental College - Nashik, Maharashtra
38) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
39) Govt Dental College - Indore, Madhya Pradesh
40) Guru Nanak Institute of Dental Sciences & Research - Kolkata, West Bengal
LAW
1) National Law School of India University - Bengaluru, Karnataka
2) National Law University - New Delhi, Delhi
3) Symbiosis Law School - Pune, Maharashtra
4) NALSAR University of Law - Hyderabad, Telangana
5) The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences - Kolkata, West Bengal
6) Indian Institute of Technology - Kharagpur, West Bengal
7) Jamia Millia Islamia - New Delhi, Delhi
8) Gujarat National Law University - Gandhinagar, Gujarat
9) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
10) National Law University - Jodhpur, Rajasthan
11) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
12) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
13) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara, Punjab
14) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
15) National Law Institute University - Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
16) Christ University - Bengaluru, Karnataka
17) Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
18) The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law - Patiala, Punjab
19) Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy - Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu
20) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
21) University of Petroleum and Energy Studies - Dehradun, Uttarakhand
22) National University of Study & Research in Law - Ranchi, Jharkhand
23) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi, Delhi
24) National Law University and Judicial Academy - Kamrup, Assam
25) National Law University - Cuttack, Odisha
26) Army Institute of Law - Mohali, Punjab
27) Amity University Haryana - Gurugram, Haryana
28) Sikkim Government Law College - Burtuk, Gangtok, Sikkim
29) Indian Law Institute - New Delhi, Delhi
30) Panjab University - Chandigarh, Chandigarh
ARCHITECTURE
1) Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee - Roorkee, Uttarakhand
2) National Institute of Technology, Calicut - Kozhikode, Kerala
3) Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur - Kharagpur, West Bengal
4) School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi
5) National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
6) Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur - Howrah, West Bengal
7) School of Planning & Architecture, Vijayawada - Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh
8) Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur - Nagpur, Maharashtra
9) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi
10) School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal - Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
11) SRM Institute of Science and Technology- Chennai, Tamil Nadu
12) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara, Punjab
13) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
14) College of Engineering, Trivandrum - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
15) Manipal School of Architecture and Planning, Mahe - Udupi, Karnataka
16) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University - Katra, Jammu and Kashmir
17) MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology - Bengaluru, Karnataka
18) BMS College of Architecture - Bengaluru, Karnataka
19) Chandigarh University - Mohali, Punjab
20) Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology- Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
21) Nirma University - Ahmedabad, Gujarat
22) Chitkara University - Rajpura, Punjab
23) Thiagarajar College of Engineering - Madurai, Tamil Nadu
24) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi, Delhi
25) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi, Jharkhand
26) National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur - Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh
27) Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
28) MGR Educational and Research Institute - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
29) Anna University - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
30) National Institute of Technology, Patna - Patna, Bihar