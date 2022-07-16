NEET UG is scheduled to be held on July 17 | Pic: EdexLive

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 from tomorrow, July 17, from 2 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates who are appearing for the examination can download their admit card from the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

Ahead of the commencement of the examination, the NTA released an important advisory for its aspirants. Here are some important instructions issued by the agency:

1. Students must download their admit card and keep at least two copies with them.

2. As a precaution for COVID-19, students must reach the examination centre as indicated against reporting/entry time at the centre in your admit card. It is advisable to visit your centre a day in advance so that you do not face any problem on the day of the examination.

3. Students must carry one original and valid photo identification proof issued by the government. All other ID/photocopies of IDs even if attested/scanned photo of IDs in mobile phone will not be considered as valid ID proof.

4. Candidates are required to hand over the OMR sheet to the invigilator on completion of the test.

5. Only a personal transparent water bottle, additional photograph same as uploaded on application form, hand sanitizer, admit card with self declaration, will be allowed inside the examination centre.

6. Items that are not allowed include personal belongings, including electronic devices, mobile phones and other banned/prohibited items.

7. Students must strictly adhere to all COVID-19 norms including practicing social distancing, using N-95 masks that will be provided at the centre and using sanitizers.